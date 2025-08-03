The Chicago White Sox made history in 2024 with the worst season in baseball’s modern era. Chicago set a new standard for futility with a record-breaking 121-loss season. The team finished the embarrassing campaign with just 41 wins.

While it’s only the beginning of August, the White Sox have already topped their win total from last year. Chicago notched win No. 42 of the season on Saturday. And it only took them 111 games, per Talkin’ Baseball.

That’s still not good. But it’s not as bad as it had been. At this time last year the White Sox were an MLB-worst 27-85. Now, with the pope on their side, Chicago is 42-69 – good for the second-worst record in baseball.

Aaron Civale lifts White Sox with another sterling start

Chicago picked up its 42nd win of the season with a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. White Sox starter Aaron Civale dominated Los Angeles. The seventh-year veteran shut out the Angels over 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while racking up eight strikeouts.

The White Sox’s bullpen finished the job, blanking LA over the final 2 2/3 innings and completing the one-hitter.

Civale has been masterful over his last three starts. He extended his scoreless streak to 17 1/3 innings while notching 20 strikeouts and allowing just 10 base runners. The 30-year-old righty has a 0.578 WHIP and zero earned runs in the three-start span.

It’s been an odd season for Civale so far. He requested a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers after the team bumped him from the rotation in favor of rookie All-Star Jacob Misiorowski. Milwaukee shipped Civale to the White Sox in June and Chicago planned to move him again at the trade deadline.

While the White Sox were once again sellers this season, trading starting pitcher Adrian Houser to the Rays and outfielder Austin Slater to the Yankees, the team held onto Civale. And he rewarded Chicago with his best start of the year on Saturday. He’s now 3-6 with a 3.99 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 14 total outings in 2025.

The White Sox also held onto Luis Robert Jr., despite their best efforts to move him at the deadline. It’s been another down season for Chicago’s center fielder. But he scored the only run in Saturday's matchup against the Angels. After getting on base and stealing second, Robert scored on Kyle Teel’s RBI single in the second inning. It was the only run of the game.