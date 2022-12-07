By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The 2022 NFL season continues to fly by, which means that the fantasy football season also is nearing its final stages as well. Each game in fantasy football leagues is becoming more and more important, and if your playoffs aren’t starting up in Week 14, they will be starting up soon. That means that our Week 14 start ’em sit ’em quarterbacks list is even more important to check out than usual.

Finding consistent quarterback production has been a lot more difficult this season than it has been in seasons past, which makes finding the right quarterback to start a lot more important than it usually is. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three quarterbacks you should consider starting in Week 14, as well as three who should be sitting if you have the option to bench them as well.

Week 14 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

It’s a shame we have to keep adding Geno Smith to this list, but he’s barely starting in more than 50 percent of fantasy leagues right now. Smith absolutely torched the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 (28/39, 367 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 1 FL) and finished as the third highest scoring quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow. Smith has another favorable matchup in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers, and if you have him, there aren’t many quarterbacks worth starting over Smith at this point.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins remains as inconsistent as ever from a fantasy perspective, with his dud against the New York Jets in Week 13 (21/35, 173 YDS, 1 TD) proving how matchup reliant of an option he is. The good news is that Cousins is going up against the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the most fantasy points per game for quarterbacks this season. This game could end up being a shootout, and for that reason, Cousins could be a strong streaming option if he’s available on the waiver wire.

Tyler Huntley Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson looks likely to miss the Baltimore Ravens Week 13 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning Tyler Huntley is set to fill in for him. Huntley had a solid fantasy outing despite being forced into action for Jackson against a tough Denver Broncos team last week (27/32, 187 YDS, 1 INT, 10 CAR, 41 YDS, 1 TD) and he will have a much more favorable matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Huntley could be a solid option to replace Jackson in Week 14, or if you need a quarterback in general.

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson made his anticipated return to action in Week 13 for the Cleveland Browns, and if you started him against the Houston Texans, you likely got burned. Watson’s first start in nearly two years was ugly to say the least (12/22, 131 YDS, 1 INT, 7 CAR, 21 YDS) and it resulted in him putting up just 5.34 fantasy points in standard scoring leagues. Watson has a tougher matchup in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and while the game could end up being a shootout, it’s probably better to leave Watson on the bench for this one if you have options and wait for him to prove he has shaken off the rust.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Daniel Jones has value as a streaming option at quarterback, but Week 14 is not a week when you should start him. Jones draws a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, and while there’s a chance this could be a high-scoring affair that results in Jones’ usage going through the roof, there’s also a chance that the Eagles will blow the New York Giants out of the water. The Eagles are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game for opposing quarterbacks, and if you have the option to avoid Jones entirely in Week 14, it would be wise to invest in another option at quarterback.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has had a lot of tough sledding this season, and things likely won’t get any easier in Week 14 against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense. Brady has barely been a playable quarterback most weeks this season, and if you aren’t able to play him against a beat up New Orleans Saints defense, there’s no way you can play him against the 49ers.

Brady has been put on the backburner for most fantasy managers this season, and for good reason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has shown no signs of turning things around, and even if they do eventually figure things out, it isn’t going to happen against the 49ers, making Brady an easy option to sit on the bench for fantasy football managers this week.