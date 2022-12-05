By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The only thing that matters to Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh once the calendar reaches December is that his team ends each game with a victory. After struggling for nearly four full quarters, the Ravens rallied behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to score a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Huntley drove the Ravens 91 yards on 16 plays in the game’s final moments. He culminated that drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that gave the Ravens their only touchdown with 24 seconds remaining.

Harbaugh gave credit to his backup quarterback for coming through when the game was on the line. “Let’s give Snoop credit,” Harbaugh said. “He led a game-winning drive.”

Harbaugh went on to say that he was thrilled to see his team pull the game out in the late stages, saying that in December, wins are the only thing that matters.

Huntley was forced into action when starting quarterback went down with a knee injury in the first quarter. While Harbaugh did not have details about the injury, he said that he didn’t think that it was a long-term problem.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the coach thought the injury was a knee sprain and he could be out “days or weeks,” but that it was not season-ending.

Tyler Huntley completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards with 1 interception. He also rushed 10 times for 41 yards. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 22 passes for 189 yards. He did not throw a touchdown pass or an interception, but he was sacked twice.

Linebacker Roquan Smith led the Baltimore defense with 11 tackles, and that included 2 tackles for loss.