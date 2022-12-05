By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.

“An all-time comeback drive. And he did it. Perfectly,” Carroll said.

The Rams took a 23-20 lead with a little under three minutes left in the fourth quarter on a Cam Akers touchdown run. That’s when Smith really honed in, as he was extremely proficient on the ensuing drive. Smith was 6-10 on the drive, and found D.K. Metcalf for an 8-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left.

For the game, Geno Smith went 28-for-39 for 367 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He did however also fumble once.

Most people did not give the Rams much of a chance entering this game. They were without Matthew Stafford, who Sean McVay said after the game is dealing with a spinal contusion and is likely out for the year. Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Allen Robinson were also inactive. Yet, the Seahawks almost let this one get away as you can never overlook a division rival.

Smith is having by far the best season of his career. Seattle looks like highway robbers in the trade for Russell Wilson now. He and the Seahawks were expected to be cellar dwellers in the NFC West division. Instead, they are 7-5 and currently in the final wild card spot. Meanwhile, the Broncos have scored three touchdowns since Halloween.