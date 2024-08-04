With the MLB trade deadline in the rearview mirror, teams around the league are now plotting their final playoff push. Fantasy baseball owners are in the same position, and the waiver wire is here to help.

The deadline shook up rosters across the league, opening up new opportunities. Furthermore, players in the midst of a hot streak will be relied on to help carry their team. To succeed in fantasy baseball, it's crucial to find the right players on the waiver wire at the right moment.

Whether it's a top prospect reaching the majors or a veteran finding his second wind, all are valuable in fantasy baseball. With the core of your roster set through the draft, the waiver wire allows you to supplement your team throughout the year. This late in the season, players not even thought of on draft draft can now be elite fantasy baseball additions.

All four players on this list are, proving to be a key piece of their team's success. With playoffs only getting closer, scouring the waiver wire becomes even more important.

Every player on this list is owned in 30 percent or less of all ESPN fantasy baseball leagues.

Coby Mayo, 3B – Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles made their intentions clear at the trade deadline, pushing for a shot at the World Series. Amongst their additions comes another top prospect in the form of Coby Mayo.

With both Jordan Westburg and Jorge Mateo on the injured list, Mayo has become Baltimore's starting third baseman. He has yet to record a hit through his first two games at the major league level. However, his track record in the minors points to tremendous success.

Over 77 games at Triple-A in 2024, Mayo hit .301 with 20 home runs and 61 RBI. Through his entire minor league career, Mayo hit .286 with 80 home runs, 276 RBI and 25 stolen bases. He ranks as the third-best prospect in the Orioles' system and the 15th-best in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline.

Mayo is immediately being thrown into one of the best lineups in all of baseball. It won't be long before he surpasses the 30 percent ownership threshold. Which makes Week 20 the perfect and potentially last time Mayo will be available on the waiver wire.

Victor Robles, OF – Seattle Mariners

After toiling away in the Washington Nationals' organization, Victor Robles earned a fresh start with the Seattle Mariners. It appears to be exactly what he needed as Robles has been on a tear in Seattle.

In his first 35 games with the Mariners, Robles is hitting .349 with three home runs, six RBI and 10 stolen bases. While he doesn't hit for much power, the outfielder will be a boon for your roster if you're in the need of average and stolen bases.

Robles' fantasy baseball value is only boosted by his leadoff spot in the order. Stepping in the box before hitters such as Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh and Jorge Polanco only make him more dangerous in both fantasy baseball and real life.

The outfielder has been a major surprise for Seattle as they chase a spot in the postseason. But Robles has done his part to lead the charge and makes for a strong addition off the waiver wire.

Eugenio Suarez, 3B – Arizona Diamondbacks

Early on in the season, Eugenio Suarez looked more like a player the Arizona Diamondbacks would designate for assignment rather than a fantasy baseball star. But with a scorching month of July, Suarez is one of the more powerful players available on waivers.

In 25 games, Suarez hit .333 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI. While his numbers were inflated by a three- home run game, the third baseman appears to have turned a new leaf offensively. He has gone from a guy you'd recognize but gloss over on the waiver wire to a premium addition.

However, claiming him will take a bit of faith. Even with his July performance, Suarez is still just hitting .230 with 16 home runs and 59 RBI. There's always a chance Suarez's hot streak comes fizzling out.

But until it does, the Diamondbacks slugger shouldn't be available in your league. While he isn't a five category contributor, Suarez has the pop to help in the home run category.

Jose Quintana, SP – New York Mets

Jose Quintana may not be a top prospect or the sexiest name you'll see on the waiver wire. But he has been an apt contributor for the New York Mets and could be a difference maker in most fantasy baseball pitching rotations.

On the year, Quintana has pitched to a 6-6 record with a 3.89 ERA and a 90/40 K/BB ratio. But over his last five starts, the left-hander has allowed more than one run just one time. His last four starts saw Quintana record five or more strikeouts. In his latest matchup against the Minnesota Twins, he threw six innings of one-run baseball, striking out five and walking just one.

When it comes to pitching in fantasy baseball, consistency is king. Outside of his one recent blow up, Quintana has proven he can do that. As owners look to the playoffs, Quintana is an underrated pitcher who can pay off in a big way.

The Mets are counting on Quintana to continue his brilliance as they attempt to earn a playoff spot. Heading in Week 20, any fantasy baseball team in need of pitching should follow New York's lead.