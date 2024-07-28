The MLB trade deadline is sure to send shockwaves through the fantasy baseball system. Owners must be well aware of who is available on their waiver wire as deals continue to be completed.

Perhaps the player being find themselves in a much stronger situation. A pitcher getting back by a stronger offense or a hitter being a part of one will only up their fantasy baseball value. At the same time, a trade could open up opportunities for players who didn't have one previously.

The waiver wire plays no favorites when it comes to winning or losing. Only individual talent putting together breakout performances on their squad. Adding a player on a hot streak poised to get even more playing time is fantasy baseball gold. So far removed from draft day, waivers allow you to add players who weren't even considered at the start of the year.

Now, they find themselves as the cream of the crop in terms of Week 19 fantasy baseball waiver wire additions. All four players may not be on winning teams, but each one can elevate your roster to new heights.

Every player on this list is owned in 30 percent or less of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues.

Tyler Fitzgerald, INF/OF – San Francisco Giants

If one player on this list has the chance to soar past that 30 percent ownership threshold it's Tyler Fitzgerald. Since getting the major league call from the San Francisco Giants, Fitzgerald has put MLB on notice.

Over 44 games in 2024, Fitzgerald is hitting .324 with nine home runs, 19 RBI and seven stolen bases. His numbers have been amplified by a recent hot streak, as he is hitting .438 with seven home runs and 12 RBI through his past nine games. If he keeps hitting like that, Fitzgerald won't be available on the waiver wire much longer.

Fitzgerald has hit all throughout the lineup in 2024, ranking from the two hole to No. 6. On July 28, he had the opportunity to bat third against the Colorado Rockies. Alongside his spot in the lineup, Fitzgerald can play both infield and outfield. If he's eligible at more than one position in your league, his value only goes up.

While the waiver wire can sometimes be tricky to navigate, Fitzgerald makes it easy. It doesn't take a savant to see how seven home runs in nine games could produce a fantasy baseball boost.

Connor Norby, 2B – Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles' rise to the top of MLB was due in large part to their influx of prospects reaching the big leagues. Connor Norby is the next to join the likes of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and many more.

Norby's first seven games in the majors has led to a disappointing .200 batting average. However, he does have two home runs and three RBI. He got his first MLB call up after hitting .297 with 16 home runs, 57 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Furthermore, he still ranks as the No. 5 prospect in Baltimore's organization, via MLB Pipeline.

While he has been hitting at the bottom of the lineup, Norby is still in one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. The Orioles lead the league in home runs (163) and rank fourth in runs scored (514).

Baltimore is making a true push towards World Series contention. Norby has the prospect pedigree to make an impact on the majors. Week 19 makes for a sly opportunity to claim the second baseman before he truly takes off.

Robbie Ray, SP – Giants

While Robbie Ray is the second Giant on this list, he is the singular pitcher present. Perhaps a forgotten man as he recovered from injury, Ray gave fantasy baseball owners a reason to remember him against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The left-hander pitched five runs of scoreless baseball, striking out eight while walking two. San Francisco came away with a 8-3 victory. While it's just one start, the fact it came against the Dodgers is surely impressive.

When he last pitched a full season in 2022, Ray held a 3.71 ERA and a 212/62 K/BB ratio. A year prior, he won the AL Cy Young after pitching to a 2.84 ERA and a 248/52 K/BB ratio.

Coming off of Tommy John surgery, it's fair to wonder if Ray can match those numbers. But if you're in need of a spot starter, Ray's performance against the Dodgers proved you can do much worse on the waiver wire.

Xavier Edwards, SS/2B – Miami Marlins

No team has been as active as the Miami Marlins on the trade market. After dealing Luis Arraez earlier in the season, the Marlins dealt Jazz Chisholm to the New York Yankees. While he was already getting plenty of playing time, Xavier Edwards should only see a more featured role in Miami.

Through 24 games in 2024, Edwards is hitting .394 with eight RBI and eight stolen bases. Plenty of that production has come through his last 10 games, where the infielder is hitting .375 with six RBI and seven stolen bases.

While he doesn't offer much in the home run department, Edwards is a demon on the basepaths. His speed has caught Miami's attention, as he now occupies the top spot in the lineup. The Chisholm trade only further solidifies his role as the leadoff man.

The Marlins have made it clear that they're headed towards a full rebuild. The wins may not pile up, but Edwards will continue to steal bases and be a catalyst for the offense. He's a player whose fantasy baseball value goes up as the team around him continues to sell.