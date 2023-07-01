The Toronto Maple Leafs look likely to allow Michael Bunting to walk this summer. And predicting his free agency is more interesting than other players. Bunting is a good hockey player, but he is also one of the league's most frustrating forwards.

Bunting joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent in the summer of 2021. With Toronto, the 27-year-old forward blossomed. He scored 46 goals and 112 points in his two seasons north of the border.

However, there are some caveats to mention. For one. Bunting played regularly with Auston Matthews, one of the best players in the world. Is Matthews a major reason for Bunting's point production?

Furthermore, Bunting can cross the line at times. The entire hockey world saw a prime example of this in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs forward earned a three-game suspension for a hit to the head against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It'll be interesting to see which teams go in for the 27-year-old forward. Let's take a look at three teams that could make a run at signing Michael Bunting in NHL Free Agency this summer.

The Chicago Blackhawks have added veteran leadership this offseason. Chicago has acquired Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and Corey Perry in trades ahead of NHL Free Agency.

However, there is room for the team to add another forward if they so desire. And the Blackhawks work as an interesting fit. Chicago is rebuilding, meaning the expectations could be somewhat low for Bunting.

Furthermore, he could bestow a bit of wisdom upon first-overall pick Connor Bedard. Bunting has witnessed firsthand how the best players in the world conduct themselves. He could share his experiences with the next great Blackhawks star.

Chicago has $20 million in available cap space to kick off NHL Free Agency. Perhaps some of that space could go toward bringing Michael Bunting to the Windy City for the next few seasons.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Boston Bruins don't have the most cap space in the world. And because of that, winger Tyler Bertuzzi is headed toward unrestricted free agency himself. That leaves an opening for the Bruins to add another forward.

Bunting plays a similar game to Bertuzzi. He has the ability to produce offensively, but he also plays a physical game. The Bruins could replace Bertuzzi with a similar player, and do so at a much lower cost.

The Bruins completed the greatest regular season of all time this past season. Expectations for them to compete again next season could be astronomical. If Boston wants to remain in playoff contention, adding Michael Bunting is a great way to go about it.

As I mentioned earlier, Bunting signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL Free Agency in 2021. The man who signed him, Kyle Dubas, now heads up the front office for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins are looking to compete again after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2023. Pittsburgh is likely losing Jason Zucker to another team this summer. The Penguins did acquire Reilly Smith from the Vegas Golden Knights. However, there is still room for another forward addition.

The Penguins especially could add another forward if they trade someone like Mikael Granlund this summer. Granlund, 31, is making $5 million in each of the next two seasons.

Pittsburgh has its eyes on competing for the playoffs once again in 2024. And Dubas could easily turn to a player he's very familiar with in an attempt to see that goal become reality.