The Columbus Blue Jackets have been looking to improve their team in one area on the ice, and they were able to do that in a recent trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

“Some news today: Philadelphia will be trading Ivan Fedotov to Columbus Blue Jackets have been looking to add a goalie, now they have,” Friedman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fedotov had an up-and-down season for the Flyers last season, and it was uncertain what his future would look like with the team moving forward. Now, he's with a team that could probably give him more clarity, and the hope is that he will get playing time.

Fedotov was known as one of the best goaltenders overseas some years ago after playing with CSKA Moscow in the KHL during the 2021-22 season. He signed his entry-level deal with the Flyers that year, and he was looking to join the team the following season, but he ended up getting detained in Russia for allegedly evading mandatory military service.

He missed the 2022-23 season, and in the next season, he was able to come to the NHL for the last few games. He put up a .811 save percentage and 4.95 goals against average in three games. There were some questions regarding what the Flyers were going to do at goalie next season, but with this trade, things are starting to become more clear.

As for the Blue Jackets, if they can get the best version of Fedotov, then this trade could be a good one for them.