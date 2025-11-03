The Columbus Blue Jackets had a lead over the New York Islanders on Sunday. And they held this lead into the final minute of the third period. Unfortunately, this lead did not hold. Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer tied the game, and they scored another goal on Elvis Merzlikins, giving them two goals in 30 seconds. Schaefer's continued impact led New York to a win 3-2 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

This was a crushing loss for the Blue Jackets. They had the lead within the final few seconds. And they could have left New York with both points. Instead, they go home with nothing. Furthermore, they have to figure out how to prevent losses like this in the future.

This is a crushing way to lose. No one feels this sort of loss like the players on the ice. This rang true on Sunday, as well. Merzlikins was rather emotional following the loss to the Islanders, as broadcast cameras caught following the game.

Elvis Merzlikins was nearly in tears on the bench after losing the game. Man. #cbj pic.twitter.com/gg6L4tktk6 — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 3, 2025

Blue Jackets coach credits Elvis Merzlikins after Islanders loss

Merzlikins certainly didn't feel great about how Sunday's game ended. However, he was a big reason the game was close to begin with. And this effort did not go unnoticed. Head coach Dean Evason pointed to his performance on Sunday as a positive.

“Obviously, we played last night and what have you, but they got the jump on us. We knew that they'd come out hard. Elvis obviously played great in the first period and kept us in it, giving us a chance. And then in the second period, we got our legs going, and we played really well for the rest of the game,” Evason said, via NHL.com.

It's not the way anyone in the Blue Jackets locker room envisioned it. But Merzlikins did show they can rely on him. They need to find a way to put this loss behind them as soon as possible. Columbus hits the ice again on Wednesday night when they take on the Calgary Flames.