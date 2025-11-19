The Columbus Blue Jackets (10-8-2) couldn't contain their recent momentum, which halted after falling 5-2 to the Winnipeg Jets (12-7-0). The disappointing loss also overshadowed a massive individual milestone for Zach Werenski, who recorded the Blue Jackets’ second goal at 4:04 of the third period.

Werenski, with 119 goals and 281 assists, skated in 587 games, has marked his 400th career NHL point against the Jets, making him the only defenseman in franchise history to hit that mark.

After the game, Werenski acknowledged the achievement with his trademark humility, putting the accomplishment into the broader context of the team’s growth and his long tenure with the franchise.

“Obviously, it's better when you win, but you gotta enjoy some of the milestones along the way. I've been fortunate enough to play with good players here on good teams. I love it here, so I'll take the 400 and enjoy it,” Werenski said.

After grinding out a 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens the previous evening, the Blue Jackets faced a difficult travel turnaround that had them landing in Winnipeg at 3 a.m. ET, posed a scheduling challenge for the Blue Jackets that arguably factored into the outcome.

Columbus briefly generated early hope when Miles Wood buried a first-period goal to erase an early 1-0 deficit. But as the game wore on, the Jets’ fresher legs took control.

Winnipeg, playing with two full days of rest, capitalized with goals from Adam Lowry, Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk, Kyle Connor, and Logan Stanley. Meanwhile, Eric Comrie added 20 saves to secure the win; he also started for Winnipeg.

“It just seemed like every time we had a little push, then it sagged again on us a little bit,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “We’ll have a look at the tape and figure that out. But again, we're in the hockey game for the most part early. Like I said, it just got away from us at the end of it.”

The Blue Jackets will look to build on the positive signs, overshadowed by a tough scheduling spot in Winnipeg. And while the milestone came on a disappointing night in the standings, Werenski’s achievement offers a bright spot for a Blue Jackets team that continues to show signs of growth.