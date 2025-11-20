Even after Zach Werenski hit his 400th NHL goal, the Columbus Blue Jackets probably did not expect to be in the headlines, but Bill Simmons found a way to make them the center of attention. On the latest episode of his podcast, a fan sent in a question that asked who was the most irrelevant franchise in professional sports. The fan happened to be a Blue Jackets fan, and he himself said that the team was probably the most irrelevant.

Simmons tried to shoot the fan some bail, but after failing to think of another team that could take home the trophy, he agreed that the Blue Jackets may be the most irrelevant franchise.

“I’ve never heard a single conversation about the Blue Jackets. Now granted, I don’t have a ton of hockey fans in my life, but I have never heard a single convo about them,” Simmons said.

Well, that didn't go well with the Blue Jackets' social media team, and they took a jab at Simmons, saying, “tried to go to grantland to read the full article but got a 404.”

Article Continues Below

Simmons used to work for Grantland, but ESPN shut it down about a decade ago and didn't renew his contract. It's hard to say that Simmons actually was negatively affected by the move, because soon after, he created The Ringer, which is a pretty big platform.

So, even though the Blue Jackets tried to take a jab at Simmons, and may not have been a jab to him in hindsight. In their defense, they had to respond after somebody said that they're irrelevant.

This season, the Blue Jackets are in the middle of the road, as they're 10-8-2 and are in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. At this point, it would make for some good television if they went on a run after Simmons' comments, and that may be the best clapback.