The Columbus Blue Jackets finished just outside the playoffs in the 2024-25 season and hoped to improve this year. The team is coming off its fourth straight defeat, having lost to the Edmonton Oilers in overtime on Monday night. The Jackets are now 7-7-1 on the year, and tied for last in the Metropolitan Division. This is not just a minor hiccup, but a cause for concern for the team.

The Blue Jackets currently have the longest losing streak in the Eastern Conference at four games, and also the second-longest streak in the NHL. They have been a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of scoring, sitting 19th in the NHL with 48 goals on the season. The defense has struggled, sitting 24th in the NHL in goals against per game. This also gives them a minus two goal differential, just one of two teams in the division with a negative goal differential.

At 15 games into the season, there have been some bright spots. Kirill Marchenko has found the back of the net eight times while adding nine helpers, leading the team in points. Zach Werenski has also been solid, amassing 11 points, but is slightly off his pace from last season. Regardless, some glaring issues need to be addressed.

Special teams play is horrendous

The Blues Jackets have often struggled on the powerplay. The team was 31st in the NHL on the powerplay during the 2023-24 season, but saw improvement in 2024-25. The team improved over four percentage points in conversion rate and moved to 22nd in the NHL on the man advantage. This year, the team has dropped back to 31st in the league, converting just 13.9 percent of their chances.

The Jackets have just five powerplay goals this season, and no player has more than one. A major issue has been the second unit. Of the five goals, four of them come from players on the top powerplay unit, while just one, a goal from Boone Jenner, comes from the second unit. It may be time for the Jackets to play with the lineups and figure out a new combination for the second unit.

Meanwhile, the penalty kill has also struggled. The team is 28th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year. The club is 16th in the NHL in penalty minutes, but has one of the highest expected goals against rates in the league when down a player. While special teams have been an issue, it is not the biggest issue for the team.

Blue Jackets still do not have an answer in goal

Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves have split time in goal this year for the team. Merzlikins has been the primary starter in recent years, but there was hope for a breakout from Greaves. Both have struggled. Merzlikins has struggled the last two years and is not playing much better, sitting 34th in the NHL with a 3.14 goals-against average. He also has a .909 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Greaves showed some flashes of quality play last year. That has not shown up this year. He is 37th in the league with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. Last season, only the Montreal Canadiens had a goals-against average over 3.00 and made the playoffs.

If the Jackets still hope to make a playoff run in a crowded Eastern Conference, the goaltending simply must be better. Either Merzlikins needs to step up, or it is time to move on and hope Greaves turns it around.