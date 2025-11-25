The Columbus Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday night. While the team is having a middling season, Zach Werenski has reached 400 points in his career and continues to play well.

He was injured in the game with the Capitals, but the Jackets got good news regarding his injury on Tuesday.

Werenski could be in the lineup on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. The Blue Jackets' defender left the game against the Caps with an upper-body injury with 17:36 left in the game, after having four shots and two blocked shots.

Werenski has been great this year. He has found the back of the net seven times, while adding 14 helpers. His 14 assists are tied for the team lead, while his 21 points are second on the Jackets during the 2025-26 season.

The Columbus defenseman is “working through some stuff today,” according to head coach Dean Evason.

Werenski will take the ice on Wednesday morning to see how he is feeling. If the star American does miss the game with the Maple Leafs, he will have another chance to play on Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

If Werenski does miss time, it would be a major blow to the lineup. He has shown himself to be one of the top offensive players from the back end in the NHL. Werenski is currently tied for third in points among defensemen this campaign. He was 20th in the league in points in 2024-25, and second among blue liners, behind only Cale Makar.

The Jackets are now 11-9-2 on the campaign, which places them tied for fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They return to the ice Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs at home before finishing the homestand on Friday.