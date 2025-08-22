The Columbus Blue Jackets took a major step forward in 2024-25. While they did not make the playoffs for a fifth straight year, they finished fourth in the Metropolitan Division and battled until the end. The Blue Jackets made some great moves in the NHL offseason and look to contend for a postseason slot in 2025-26. To do so, they will need some players to have breakout seasons.

The Jackets had a solid roster expected to be competitive in 2024-25. This was to be led by their star, Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau was primed for another solid season in Columbus, but tragically, Gaudreau would lose his life with his brother while riding bikes and being struck by an alleged drunk driver. The devastating loss of life would serve as a backdrop to their campaign, playing in honor of their fallen teammate.

It would be a rocky start for the team on the ice. Boone Jenner would miss most of the season with an injury, coming back late in the year. Cole Sillinger and Sean Monahan also missed significant time. Still, the team saw the breakout of Zach Werenski, as he led the club from the blue line. Kirill Marchenko would also have the best season of his career, bursting onto the NHL scene for the Jackets. To take the next step, these three players are prime candidates to be the next breakout stars in 2025-26.

Jet Greaves takes over between the pipes

There was some speculation that the Blue Jackets could trade away Elvis Merzlikins. The netminder has been a consistent presence in the lineup over the past six seasons, but has not been good. The Latvian is coming off starting 52 games, going 26-21-5 with a 3.18 goals against average and a .892 save percentage. He has a losing record in his career, with a 3.20 goals against average.

The front office did trade away a goaltender, moving Daniil Tarasov to the Florida Panthers. This will give Jet Greaves a chance to play at the NHL level in 2025-26. After playing in 10 games from 2022-23 and 2023-24, he would play in 11 games in 2024-25. He showed the skill set to be a top-level goaltender. He went 7-2-2 with a 1.91 goals against average and a .938 save percentage. The 24-year-old Canadian will start the season as the backup, but if Merzlikins struggles again, he should take over the primary role in between the pipes in Ohio. Of the top 14 goaltenders in save percentage in 2024-25, 13 of them played in the NHL playoffs. If Columbus wants to make the dance, they need to improve in goal, and Greaves is the man to do that.

Dmitri Voronkov takes a significant jump

Dmitri Voronkov took another step forward in 2024-25, and now he is set to breakout in 2025-26. The Russian forward amassed 34 points in 2023-24. Then, last season, he found the back of the net 23 times while adding 24 helpers, good for 47 points. Voronkov was a restricted free agent this summer, and the Jackets retained him on a two-year contract.

His advanced stats showed an even bigger jump in production. His Corsi factor jumped over 10 percent, while he increased his creation of scoring chances and shooting percentage in his second season in the league. Another similar jump would make him a 30-goal scorer with over 60 points. For a second-line forward, this would be amazing production, and something that often signals a playoff team.

He is expected to play on the second line this year with Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson. Voronkov will have all the opportunities to breakout in 2025-26, and when he does, the team will be grateful for re-signing the Russian.

The Blue Jackets have their next star

Last season, it was Marchenko who made the big step at the forward position. He became the best forward on the team and is heading towards being an All-Star in the NHL. Still, a team cannot survive on just one star forward.

Fantilli is heading towards being the next Blue Jackets star. He just played his first full season with the team after being a first-round pick of the club in 2023. After playing 49 games in 2023-24, he played all 82 in 2024-25. He lit the lamp 31 times and added 23 assists last season. His expected goal rates and high danger scoring chances creation rates took a major step forward in his first full year as well.

In both the USHL and at the University of Michigan, he was an over a point-per-game player. Scoring over a point per game last season would have made him the leading scorer on the team. Fantilli is on the track to become that player and provide another dangerous scoring option to the franchise.

The Blue Jackets need to make some strides in order to be a playoff team in 2025-26. The goaltending issues for the club were a major reason they missed the playoffs last year. Greaves is in a prime position to fix those. Further, the best teams in the league have two lines of scoring options. If Voronkov and Fantilli can take significant steps forward, the Jackets will join that conversation and will also be enjoying playoff hockey next spring.