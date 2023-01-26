The Brooklyn Nets dropped a nail-biter 137-133 in Philadelphia Wednesday night. After trailing by as many as 17 points, Brooklyn clawed their way back to tie the game with 4:00 remaining. But Philadelphia’s high-powered offense featuring Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey would prove too much down the stretch.

Here are three takeaways from Brooklyn’s failed comeback in the City of Brotherly Love.

3 key reactions to Nets’ loss at Sixers

3. Nic Claxton continues career-best stretch

Nic Claxton’s breakout season has been among the top positives of Brooklyn’s roller coaster of a season thus far. The fourth-year center has cemented himself in the Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the year conversations. Claxton is leading the league in blocks per game (2.7) while proving to be one of the league’s top perimeter-defending bigs.

The 23-year-old continued to make his defensive presence felt Wednesday with an emphatic block on a Joel Embiid drunk attempt quickly going viral during the first half.

BLOCKED BY NIC CLAXTON 🚫 Nets lead on ESPN! #NBARivalsWeekpic.twitter.com/MdRKh6Mxkc — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2023

However, it has been Claxton’s eye-opening offensive development that has raised his ceiling tenfold this season. The former second-round pick is leading the league in field goal percentage (73.4) while using an array of crafty moves and finishes around the rim.

That trend continued Wednesday with Claxton posting his fourth-straight game scoring 20-plus. The big man finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds on 11-12 shooting in the loss. Claxton has been converting his hook shot at a career-best rate the season. More impressively, the center has been highly effective as a self-creator while handling the ball out of the short roll and in transition.

Claxton’s two-way development in the first year of a two-year, $17 million contract continues to be a massive bright spot for Brooklyn.

2. Seth Curry explodes for career night

It has been no secret since Philadelphia traded Seth Curry as part of the Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster at last year’s deadline: He enjoys going back to play against his former team. Curry exploded for a game-high 32 points on 7-of-9 shooting from three Wednesday.

Seth Curry on fire, now with 32 points and 7 threes 🔥pic.twitter.com/DZekJ2RWDi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

In three games against Philadelphia since the trade, the sharpshooter is averaging 23.3 points on 26-of-45 (57.8 percent) shooting from the field and 16-of-23 (70 percent) from three. Curry has been relied on as a main source of offense in seven games with Kevin Durant sidelined by an MCL sprain.

While his offensive output was a net positive Wednesday, Curry’s defensive shortcomings make him a difficult fit alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt. Swapping Kevin Durant’s presence as a switchable perimeter defender and backline rim protector for the 6’2″ Curry has put a strain on the Nets’ switch-heavy scheme.

1. Nets defense falters without Kevin Durant

The Nets had no problems putting the ball in the basket Wednesday. They operated smoothly on that end to the tune of 49-of-76 (64 percent) shooting from the field and 14-of-26 (54 percent) from three in the loss. The problem was they had zero answers for Philadelphia’s offense.

The Sixers exploded for 136 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and 47 percent from three. Among the biggest determining factors in the game was the free-throw line. Brooklyn proved incapable of defending without fouling as Philadelphia converted on 35-of-36 free-throw attempts. Joel Embiid scored 13 of his 26 points at the charity stripe as he frequently drew calls while battling for post position.

Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry failed to slow down the Sixers’ backcourt of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as the duo combined for 50 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field and 11-of-19 from three. Harden drained back-to-back threes after Brooklyn tied the game with four minutes remaining to push the lead back to four and give Philadelphia control the rest of the way.

The loss drops Brooklyn to 29-18 for the season and 2-5 since Durant went down on Jan. 8 in Miami. The Nets won’t have much time off as they are back in action Thursday at home against the Pistons.