The Stanley Cup Playoffs are nearing an end. Sometime in June, one of the final four teams will lift the Stanley Cup and live out their lifelong dream. Right before that, though, we’ll know who the Conn Smythe Trophy winner is.

Named after the former Toronto Maple Leafs owner, the Conn Smythe Trophy was first awarded in 1965. The first award winner was Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau. The trophy is awarded to the player who is deemed the most valuable to a team’s run in the playoffs.

Normally, the Conn Smythe goes to a member of the Stanley Cup-winning team. However, that is not always the case. A member of the losing team in the Stanley Cup Finals has won the award five times. Most recently in 2003 when Anaheim Ducks goaltender Jean-Sebastien Giguere won it.

With the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs winding down, let’s take a look at four players who, in no particular order, have a claim to the Conn Smythe trophy as playoff MVP.

4) Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

Bobrovsky is certainly a major reason the Florida Panthers are here in the first place. If not for him, the team may not have beaten the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs. That’s how good he’s been.

Bobrovsky hasn’t been perfect, however. The Panthers netminder has a 2.43 goals against average and a .927 save percentage in 10 starts this postseason. He made 63 saves against the Carolina Hurricanes in Thursday’s four-overtime thriller for the victory.

In terms of value, Bobrovsky has certainly provided that. If he can keep this up, the Panthers will be hard to stop. And if they win the Stanley Cup, it’ll be hard to deny him the Conn Smythe.

3) Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the Western Conference Finals once again, and Eichel is a major reason why. The former Buffalo Sabres star has come up huge when the team has needed him most.

Eichel currently has six goals and 14 points in 11 games. So far, he has no points through two periods of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars.

Of the players remaining in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eichel is fourth in scoring. If he continues to produce at this high a level, the Golden Knights could be taking a Stanley Cup back to the Sin City.

2) Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers have a few players with a case for this award. However, Tkachuk has a slight edge here as he has stepped up in a massive way against some of the toughest possible competition.

Tkachuk currently leads Panthers skaters with six goals and 17 points through 13 games. His biggest goal came on Thursday when he scored the game-winner in Florida’s four-overtime thriller against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Of the remaining players, Tkachuk is second in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in scoring. He is the heart and soul of this underdog Panthers team, and he could be on the cusp of leading them to the Stanley Cup.

1) Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Hintz has emerged in recent years as a star for the Dallas Stars, and he has thrived during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Hintz is a major reason why the Stars are within striking distance of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Finnish superstar has nine goals and 21 points through 14 games. He recorded two assists in regulation in Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals.

Many will point to Stars goalie Jake Oettinger as a deserving candidate, and he certainly qualifies. However, Hintz leads all skaters in points during the playoffs and is on track to continue that domination as things continue.