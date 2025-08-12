The entire galaxy will be completely surreal on Wednesday, with birds flapping in the distance, extinct flowers suddenly blooming, and rainbows appearing from every horizon. Because Taylor Swift will appear on the “New Heights” podcast—and the Florida Panthers are all for it.

Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce, announced on Monday that the pop icon will join their podcast. Fans have long been waiting for the life-changing, cataclysmic, and watershed event that obviously rivals the creation of man.

Even the Panthers are eager for the latest episode of “New Heights.” A fan said the 35-year-old Swift should talk about a very specific experience.

“If Taylor is on ‘New Heights,' I need her to talk about the Panthers game she went to,” said the fan.

The Panthers reposted it and agreed: “For real.”

Swift and Kelce attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena in South Florida. The award-winning singer-songwriter was even spotted cheering for Carolina from a suite.

The Panthers, however, lost in overtime, 5-4, as the Oilers tied the series at 2-2. Carolina eventually claimed the crown in Game 6.

Swift and Kelce have been very public about their relationship, and watching the Panthers in action was another example. Going to sports events has become a regular date for the celebrity couple. They went to the US Open last year, and of course, Swift has been a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for the Chiefs.

Before the reveal on Monday, Kelce had been teasing Swift's appearance on “New Heights,” making Swifties as giddy as a 14-year-old watching the “Eras Tour.” Now, it's finally happening.

“We’re about to do a f****** podcast!” said the “Cruel Summer” singer in the announcement video.

Truly, the Earth is healing.