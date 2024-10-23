The Brooklyn Nets open their regular season on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. While the team's primary focus this year will be landing a top selection in next June's draft, newly hired head coach Jordi Fernandez will attempt to develop several intriguing young prospects. The organization's new timeline has cast doubt over the future of several established veterans.

Here are four bold Nets predictions for the 2024-25 campaign.

Ben Simmons will play in over 42 games

Predicting a player to play in more than half a team's games may not sound bold. However, for Ben Simmons, it would mark his most healthy season in over three years. The three-time All-Star has appeared in 57 of 254 games over the last three seasons while battling back injuries and mental health issues.

After his last two seasons were cut short by back injuries, Simmons underwent surgery in May to alleviate pain from a bulging disc. He did not suffer a setback during the preseason and claimed he felt far better than last year's training camp. The former No. 1 pick underwent the same procedure, although on a different disc, during the 2022 offseason. He played 42 games the following season.

Simmons is entering the final year of a five-year, $177 million contract. With free agency looming, he'll have to stay on the floor for an extended period if he hopes to earn another deal.

Bojan Bogdanovic will never play a game for Nets

The Nets acquired Bojan Bogdanovic from the New York Knicks this offseason as the main salary filler in the blockbuster Mikal Bridges trade. However, the 35-year-old has yet to practice with the team as he returns from multiple offseason surgeries.

If healthy, Bogdanovic could provide value to a contender. He averaged 18.5 points per game on 47/40/85 shooting splits over the last two seasons. With emerging wing Jalen Wilson already behind veterans Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith in Brooklyn's rotation, there aren't enough minutes to go around.

Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his contract at $20 million. A buyout feels logical for both sides. The Nets would save some money, while Bogdanovic would get a chance to sign with a contender rather than waste one of his final seasons on a tanking team.

Nic Claxton will average career-highs in points and assists

The Nets reaffirmed their faith in Nic Claxton this offseason by signing him to a four-year, $97 million contract extension. Fernandez voiced high hopes for the 25-year-old defensively, saying he expects him to win Defensive Player of the Year. However, the head coach also said Brooklyn will play through Claxton as a hub offensively.

The strategy makes sense. Brooklyn severely lacks shot creation, and further developing Claxton's offensive skillset should be a priority as he begins his new deal.

Claxton improved as a finisher while showing glimpses of self-creation during the last two seasons. His playmaking still has a ways to go, but Fernandez voiced optimism that the sixth-year center will make a leap in that area.

Claxton averaged a career-high 12.6 points per game in 2022-23. His career-high in assists came last season when he averaged 2.1. He should eclipse both marks this year as he steps into an expanded offensive role.

Cam Thomas will average over 25 points per game

Cam Thomas has proven he can score in droves throughout his young career. Despite not being a member of the Nets' rotation in 2022-23, he became the youngest player in NBA history to score 40-plus points in three consecutive games. After finally cracking Brooklyn's rotation last season, he led the team in scoring.

Interim head coach Kevin Ollie featured Thomas in a heavier on-ball role after replacing Jacque Vaughn. The 22-year-old closed last season averaging 25.2 points on 45/36/89 shooting splits over his final 21 appearances.

Fernandez has voiced his desire to raise Thomas' efficiency. The first-time head coach limited the guard's isolation possessions during the preseason, deploying him in an off-ball role.

However, Brooklyn lacks high-level self-creators outside of Thomas, who will hit restricted free agency next summer after failing to reach an extension. Expect the fourth-year guard to emerge as the Nets' lead on-ball creator as they search for offense as the season progresses.