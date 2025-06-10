The Mafia The Old Country Release Date is arriving soon, letting players dive into the next story of the Franchise with a new gameplay experience. This prequel takes the player to Sicily in the 1900s to experience a narrative-driven story. Mafia The Old Country takes the series back to its roots, but when can you dive into this exciting adventure? Let's find out.

Mafia The Old Country Release Date – August 8th, 2025

Time to learn the family business. New trailer for Mafia: The Old Country reveals the inner workings of the Torrisi Family: https://t.co/PTyBk7hbVq pic.twitter.com/W3Y5VuIrX8 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 6, 2025

The Mafia The Old Country Release Date is Friday, August 8th, 2025. It is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Furthermore, two different editions of the game are available for pre-order:

Mafia The Old Country Standard Edition – $49.99 *Soldato Pack

Mafia The Old Country – $99.99 *Soldato Pack Padrino Pack Gatto Nero Pack Soundtrack and Digital Artbook



*- indicates pre-order bonus

Mafia The Old Country Gameplay

Overall, Mafia The Old Country is a third-person action-adventure game developed by Hangar 13 and published by 2K. It is the third Mafia game to be developed by Hangar 13, following Mafia III and Mafia: The Definitive Edition. It marks the fourth mainline Mafia game in the series.

The Old Country offers a linear campaign experience where you'll need to do a variety of things to progress.

Some sections of the game require the player to sneak around enemies, taking them down with stealth attacks. Other times, you'll get thrown right into the action. In these situations, you'll find yourself engaging in close-quarter combat, or ranged duels with authentic weaponry.

Overall, weapons range from your pistols, shotguns, rifles, and blades all authentic to the time period. And speaking of authenticity, you'll traverse through many landscapes that match 1900s Sicily. From crypts to vineyards to Opera houses and more, The Old Country aims to provide another true Mafia experience.

Additionally, how you get from Point A to Point B is also part of the gameplay experience. You'll ride on horseback and in old-school motor vehicles as you partake in this journey.

Unlike Mafia III, The Old Country offers a linear experience. Therefore, it'll play more similarly to titles like The Definitive Edition. Those who've played Hangar 13's remake of the original will have some idea of what to expect.

Mafia The Old Country Story

Loyalty is everything. Watch the official story trailer for Mafia: The Old Country. Available August 8. Pre-order now – https://t.co/xcqW47BENq#SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/puCAXA796l — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) June 6, 2025

Mafia The Old Country is a mob story set in 1900s Sicily. You control Enzo Favara and his journey through the Sicilian underworld. After a tough childhood full of forced labor, Enzo sets his sights on joining the Torrisi Crime Family.

Enzo must prove his worth to the Cosa Nostra by any means necessary. Whether through influence or violence, he'll undergo a variety of encounters that all influence the story. From his initiation and all the way throughout the story, Enzo will need to prove his worth.

Enzo will encounter a variety of allies and enemies. But if you know anything about the Mafia, it's that there's always treachery at some level. Expect to see lots of twists and turns as Enzo seeks honor within the Torrisi Crime Family.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Mafia The Old Country Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, and more. We look forward to diving into the next entry in the series. We hope you enjoy, and hope to see you in Sicily this August!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.