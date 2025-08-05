Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is on a history-making journey. While the Diamondbacks are struggling to stay above .500, Carroll's excellence continues to persevere.

So much so that he has placed himself amongst the most elite company in baseball folklore, per MLB Network. He joins Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig as the only players to hit 70% home runs, 80+ doubles, and 40+ triples in their first 440 games.

Carroll has 73 home runs, 80 doubles, and 40 triples to his name. Gehrig had 82 home runs, 127 doubles, and 47 triples. DiMaggio had 108 home runs, 114 doubles, and 43 triples.

Gehrig and DiMaggio are two of the most consequential figures in baseball history. Gehrig is best known for playing 2,130 consecutive games and being labeled the “Iron Horse”. DiMaggio is remembered for his historic 56 game hitting streak during the 1947 season.

This season, Carroll is batting .250 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are 54-59 and in fourth place in the National League West.

Furthermore, Carroll is on pace to achieve another historical feat. He is closing in on leading the National League in triples for the third consecutive year. The last player to do so was Garry Templeton in 1979.

Corbin Carroll's sustained pursuit of history

It turns out, Carroll has been chasing history since his rookie season of 2023. That year, he became the first MLB rookie to join the 20-50 club.

He finished the year with 25 home runs and 54 stolen bases. Additionally, Carroll is the first player to have 10+ triples, 25+ doubles, 25+ home runs, and 50+ stolen bases in a single year.

As a result, Carroll was voted unanimously as the National League Rookie of the Year. Ultimately, he helped lead the Diamondbacks into the postseason.

In Game 7 of the NLCS, he became the youngest MLB player to garner two RBIs and two stolen bases in a postseason contest.

In the World Series against the Texas Rangers, Carroll became the first player of Taiwanese descent to play in the “Fall Classic”.

