Alex De Minaur takes on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our De Minaur Djokovic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch De Minaur Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee at the 2024 French Open. It seemed his Wimbledon chances were done when that injury occurred. Then came a series of events which have completely changed the outlook for the 24-time major singles champion.

First, his body recovered enough to give him the belief that he could practice and prepare for Wimbledon. Then he played an exhibition match which gave him even more confidence. Then came the revelation of the draw, which was extremely favorable for Djokovic and gave him the ability to play his way into form in Week 1 of the fortnight. Then came Jannik Sinner losing in the quarterfinals to Daniil Medvedev. Here is Djokovic, in the quarterfinals, as a clear favorite over Australia's Alex De Minaur. Djokovic has a great path to the final, where he might have a rematch with Carlos Alcaraz one year after their memorable 2023 final. With Alcaraz playing very erratic tennis, a lot of people — probably most people who follow tennis for a living — would say that Djokovic is actually the current favorite to win Wimbledon. It would be one of the most special titles in a decorated career. It's not that people thought Djokovic couldn't pull it off, only that Sinner and Alcaraz figured to be better against a player who was coming off a medical procedure at age 37. Let's see if Djokovic can continue his push toward a special and defining Wimbledon title, which — if he can win it — would tie Roger Federer for the most Wimbledon men's singles crowns of all time with eight. Martina Navratilova owns the overall singles record with nine.

Here are the Alex De Minaur-Novak Djokovic Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Alex De Minaur-Novak Djokovic Odds

Game spread

De Minaur +5.5: -128

Djokovic -5.5: -106

Money line

De Minaur: +255

Djokovic: -320

To win first set

De Minaur: +168

Djokovic: -210

Total Games In Match

Over 37.5: -120

Under 37.5: -110

De Minaur over 17.5 games: -126

De Minaur under 17.5 games: -108

Djokovic over 20.5 games: -118

Djokovic under 20.5 games: -112

How To Watch Alex De Minaur vs Novak Djokovic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT — match could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

Why Alex De Minaur Could Cover The Spread

Djokovic looked great against Holger Rune in the fourth round, but that might have had more to do with Rune being average than Djokovic being really good. Rune did not hit the ball hard or with much conviction. He seemed to play the match as though hoping Djokovic would miss a lot of shots, which is never a high-percentage approach to playing the man who is widely regarded as the greatest men's singles tennis player of all time. De Minaur might not win the match against Djokovic, but it will be hard for him to offer less resistance than Rune did. De Minaur should keep this match closer, and if he wins one set, he'll almost certainly cover the spread.

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

Djokovic looked authoritative and in control against Holger Rune. He did not have to waste much energy on court, either. Chances are that Djokovic will play a strong match here and wipe De Minaur off the court.

Final Alex De Minaur-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick

Djokovic looks like the Wimbledon favorite now. De Minaur does not have the serve needed to threaten him. However, Djokovic's body is still a concern. We think Djokovic won't need 21 or more games to win, but our official recommendation is to pass and wait for a live play.

Final Alex De Minaur-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick: Djokovic under 20.5 games