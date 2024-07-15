Carlos Alcaraz steps into legendary territory after winning consecutive Wimbledon titles with a commanding victory over Novak Djokovic. He has now joined Roger Federer in a group of their own.

Matching the Open Era record for most Grand Slam wins, Spain's Alcaraz obliterated the seven-time champion Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in straight sets to retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz in legendary territory

By clinching his fourth major title on Sunday with a victory over Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz has achieved four Slam titles at just 21 years old. Neither Djokovic, Federer, nor Nadal accomplished this feat at such a young age.

Djokovic, a record 24-time major champion, didn't win his fourth Slam until the 2011 US Open at the age of 24. Nadal secured his fourth Slam title at 22 at the 2008 Roland Garros, and Federer reached the four-major milestone at 23 during the 2004 US Open.

However, Roger Federer's record for the most Wimbledon titles remains unbroken. Novak Djokovic was aiming to tie this record but was outplayed by Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Not only did Alcaraz reach this achievement at a younger age than Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, but he also accomplished it in far fewer Grand Slam matches. The 21-year-old needed only 69 Slam matches (59-10) to win his fourth major title.

Alcaraz's consecutive Wimbledon titles and rapid rise in the Grand Slam circuit have solidified his stature as a formidable presence in men's tennis. His proficiency across various surfaces and composure in pivotal situations signify a bright future.

With a knack for setting records and raising standards, Alcaraz is on a path to tennis immortality.

Making quick work of Novak Djokovic

The Spaniard still has considerable ground to cover to reach the levels set by the Big Three: Djokovic with 24, Federer with 20, and 22 for Nadal.

The 21-year-old took control against Djokovic from the beginning. He converted five out of 14 break points, showcasing an outstanding return game. Even after a tense moment in the third set, where he lost three championship points at 5-4, 40/0, Alcaraz remained steady in the tie-break to clinch the match.

Alcaraz unleashed a relentless offensive against second Djokovic in the opening set. His approach compelled the 24-time Grand Slam winner to approach the net eight times in the set. Securing a double break and maintaining his serve, Alcaraz wrapped up the first set in a commanding fashion at 6-2 after a formidable opening game that lasted 41 minutes.

Continuing his impressive performance in the second set, Alcaraz dominated Djokovic 6-2, positioning himself for a historic straight-set victory over the Serbian.

Despite Djokovic staging a remarkable comeback effort in the third set, Alcaraz maintained his form during crucial moments. Securing his second consecutive title at the All England Club, Alcaraz won the third set tie-break to secure his fourth Grand Slam championship.

With this win, the in-form Alcaraz extended his perfect record in major finals to 4-0.

Novak Djokovic falling short

The Spaniard becomes only the sixth man in the Open Era to achieve the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double, joining the ranks of Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic stepped onto Centre Court for the 10th time in his career, a familiar setting where he had previously claimed victory seven times. This occasion held even greater significance as he aimed to match Roger Federer's record for the most Wimbledon titles (8), but ultimately fell short against the mighty Spaniard.

The Serbian almost performed a miracle as he entered the Championships main draw shortly after undergoing knee surgery. He advanced to the final after victories over Vit Kopriva, Jacob Fearnley, Alexei Popyrin, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur (via walkover), and Lorenzo Musetti.

The last Grand Slam of the 2024 season will take place later this summer in New York, with the U.S. Open scheduled at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from August 26 to September 8. Djokovic, the defending champion and a four-time winner, will be looking to maintain his title. Alcaraz, who won the event in 2022 at the age of 19, will also be among the contenders.