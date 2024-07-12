Athletes are not supposed to form new rivalries in the twilight of their career, especially in tennis. But by now, everyone knows that the laws of nature simply do not apply to Novak Djokovic. The best to ever swing a tennis racquet has earned an eagerly anticipated rematch in the Wimbledon final against young superstar Carlos Alcaraz. And he is ready for it.

Djokovic thwarted a hard-fought effort from Italian Lorenzo Musetti in Friday's semifinal showdown, winning in straight sets to cruise to yet another Grand Slam championship match. Despite recently undergoing knee surgery, the 37-year-old is vying for his 25th major title, which would boost him ahead of Margaret Court for the most in men's and women's tennis history.

His stand-alone greatness is already secured, however. He has nothing more to prove, at least not to the spectators. But Djokovic is clearly motivated to prove to himself that he is still capable of vanquishing the finest this sport has to offer. He has defeated Alcaraz the last two times they faced off, but the legend has yet to avenge his 2023 defeat to the Spanish supernova at the All England Club.

While Djokovic knows that he and the rest of the tennis world are witnessing the still-early stages of what has the makings to be a prolific career, he is not ready to pass the torch just yet.

“{Carlos Alcaraz} is going to win many more Grand Slams…maybe not this one but in the future when I retire in about 15 years,” Novak Djokovic joked after his semis win, via ESPN's X account.

How will chapter II of this new Wimbledon rivalry go?

Father Time is stunningly late to pick up this master of durability, so it will be on the next generation to force him off his perch. Jannik Sinner ousted the maestro of Melbourne in the Australian Open back in January en route to his first Slam victory, and now Alcaraz looks to conquer Djokovic on what is arguably tennis' most prestigious stage for the second straight year.

If the 21-year-old is going to succeed in this legacy-padding quest, it might take everything he has left in the tank. Djoker should be the fresher of the two based on court time, as he received a walkover in the quarterfinals and has not dropped a set since last Saturday. His health will be tested, though, against the speedy Alcaraz, as will his resolve. But digging deep is how this unparalleled talent made his name.

“He already beat me here in Wimbledon finals last year in a thrilling five-setter,” Djokovic said, per Adam Zagoria of Forbes, NJ.com and NYT Sports. “I don’t expect anything less than that, a huge battle on the court. He’s as a complete a player as they come. It’s going to take the best of my abilities to beat him on Sunday.”

With multiple captivating storylines hovering above Church Road, along with the brilliant quality of tennis both men are expected to deliver, Sunday's championship clash is set to make unfathomable history.

Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz will break records

“Djokovic-Alcaraz Wimbledon Final will be the most expensive get-in finals tickets in the history of sports,” cllct's Darren Rovell said. “Right now, WORST SEAT for Sunday is more than $10,000.”

Bonkers!! This is clearly what tennis needs. There are questions about life after Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, but there is no reason to map out a succession plan when sensational duels like this one still present itself. Fans should savor the widespread excitement these two savants are producing.

Although there are 21 major championships separating them, Djokovic vs. Alcaraz feels like the perfect convergence of greatness, styles and generations. Each individual is starving for another Wimbledon win, which speaks to the competitive fire that burns deeply within both of them.

The public seems to be taking notice of those respective flames, as the most well-to-do members of society prepare to spend a fortune on what they hope is a once-in-a-lifetime afternoon at The Championships. With luck, the sequel can live up to or even surpass the original.