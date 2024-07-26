The Athletics make the trip to Los Angeles to face the Angels! These two teams are playing very similarly with both struggling this year. However, the two division rivals are also playing well leading into this matchup. Our MLB odds series has our Athletics-Angels prediction, odds, and pick for Friday.

Athletics-Angels Projected Starters

Paul Blackburn vs. Carson Fulmer

Paul Blackburn (3-2) with a 4.11 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP. He will be reinstated from the 60-day IL.

Last Start: Pitched 4.0 innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts in an Athletics loss back on March 10.

2024 Road Splits: (1-2) 7.65 ERA, 19 K's.

Carson Fulmer (0-2) with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 4.2 innings and gave up three runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in an Angels win.

2024 Home Splits: (0-0) 2.10 ERA

MLB Odds: Athletics-Angels Odds

Oakland Athletics: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -108

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports California / Fox Sports West

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics have struggled this season to a 41-63 record. The Athletics have struggled behind the plate and their pitching has not been much better, still ranking near the bottom of the MLB. JJ Bleday, Abraham Toro, Shea Langeliers, and Brent Rooker stand out despite the offense struggling. On the mound, JP Sears has been solid and Hogan Harris and Paul Blackburn have been fine for a struggling pitching lineup. The Athletics have been awful and are one of the worst teams in the MLB going into the second half of the year.

The offense for the Athletics has been awful and is the fourth-worst in the MLB this season. They are 27th in the MLB in team batting average at .231 after finishing at .222 last season which was the worst in the MLB. Brent Rooker leads the team in most batting categories. Rooker leads in batting average at .290, in home runs at 23, in RBI at 69, in OBP at .369, and in total hits at 94. The Athletics have struggled, and they get an interesting matchup against Fulmer for the Angels who has only started a limited amount of games but has been solid in the bullpen too.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have struggled this season on their way to a 45-57 record. They have also won four straight leading into this game. The offense has struggled, but their pitching is one of the worst in the MLB. Taylor Ward, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon have tried to lead a struggling offense. On the mound, Tyler Anderson and Jose Soriano have played well for a unit that has struggled all season. The Angels have struggled to find consistency this season and there is not much to like going forward into the stretch run of the season.

The Angels are starting Carson Fulmer on the mound in this game. He has a 0-2 record, a 3.66 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP. He has allowed 23 runs on 39 hits with 25 walks and 52 strikeouts through 51.2 innings. The Angels are 0-2 in the two games he has started in for the Angels this season. Fulmer has been solid in the bullpen and is a recent starter for the Angels. He gets a favorable matchup against the Athletics despite how much he has struggled on offense.

The Angels' offense has struggled this season. They are 22nd in team batting average at .235 after finishing last season at .254. The offense is led by Logan O'Hoppe, Jo Adell, Nolan Schanuel, and Zach Neto in most batting categories. O'Hoppe leads in batting average at .276, Schanuel in OBP at .331, Neto leads in total hits at 87. Then, Adell leads in home runs at 15 and RBI at 46. This offense has not played well this season, but they get a favorable matchup against Joey Estes on the mound for the Athletics due to how much he has struggled.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick

These two teams have struggled all year, but both teams are playing well currently. The Angels have more momentum coming into this game. Fulmer has been solid this season mainly in the bullpen, but also as a starter and should be more reliable than Blackburn on the mound for Oakland. The Angels also have the better offense in this game as well. Expect the Angels to cover at home and potentially win outright.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-172)