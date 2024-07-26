The 2023-24 NBA season proved to be disastrous for the Memphis Grizzlies due to being hit hard by the injury bug. Not only was Memphis without Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, Brandon Clarke, and several other key rotational players for most of the season, but All-Star point guard Ja Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery shortly after his return from suspension. In total, the Grizzlies had a total of 33 different players take the court for them last year.

Quite honestly, the job head coach Taylor Jenkins did while constantly having to field a lineup of G League players was impressive. However, Jenkins and the organization are hoping to turn a new leaf and get their star talents back on the court in order to once again become legitimate title threats in the Western Conference.

At full strength, the Grizzlies won 56 and 51 games in back-to-back seasons prior to their disappointing 27-win campaign. Morant is capable of taking this franchise to places they have never been before, which is why his health is critical. In the midst of the NBA offseason, Morant recently provided details on where he is at regarding his recovery from shoulder surgery, offering remarks that will pump Grizzlies fans up before training camp.

“I’m really fully [ready] to go, it’s just building endurance now,” Morant said, via Logan Whaley of WPSD News. “If I had to pick a number, I'd say probably 75%. And I feel like that's still scary for whoever's in front of me.”

Morant joked about not being “12/10” yet in terms of his recovery, which is a nod to his No. 12 Grizzlies jersey. He did mention that by October, he would be ready and as good as new.

Ja Morant's importance to Grizzlies' success

There is no denying that Morant is one of the best players in the league. Over the last five seasons, Morant has steadily increased his numbers across the board, and he has been among the best playmaking guards.

In fact, with Morant healthy, the Grizzlies have posted a 57.6 win percentage. Unfortunately, Memphis has gone just 58-76, a 43.2 win percentage, without Morant on the court since they drafted him second overall in 2019.

No matter how you look at the numbers, it is clear to see Morant's impact on the floor for the Grizzlies. Despite all of the drama surrounding the young star off the court through the years, his availability and leadership are invaluable to this organization.

As the Grizzlies prepare for the 2024-25 season, they are doing so with the mindset that their superstar is a changed person. The soon-to-be 25-year-old point guard has had a lot of time off the court to reflect on his wrongdoings and become a better individual. With help from the league office and team personnel, Morant is ready to prove that he is a much different person heading into the 2024-25 season.

While his shoulder injury derailed the Grizzlies' chances of finding success during the 2023-24 season, Memphis is perceived as the team that could make the greatest leap during the 2024-25 season due to the fact that they are getting their entire core back on the floor from injuries.

With Morant closing in on being 100 percent before the start of training camp in September, there is a lot to like about the Grizzlies heading into the new season.