The Boston Red Sox made news on Thursday, signing manager Alex Cora to a massive extension. Now, they are expected to buy at the MLB trade deadline. Recent reports from Jen McCaffery at The Athletic have them targeting starting pitcher Jameson Taillon from the Chicago Cubs. Taillon has pitched under the bright lights of the AL East before and could thrive in the playoff chase.

The Red Sox have stumbled out of the gates in the second half, winning just one of their six games since the All-Star break. The pitching staff has been highlighted by All-Star Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford but could use reinforcements behind them. The Cubs are 5.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League and will likely be selling.

Taillon is under contract through 2026 at a very reasonable $18 million per year. With Lucas Giolito on the shelf for the remainder of the year, pitching is needed for this year. In the future, Taillon would join Giolito at the top of the rotation. Both Houck and Crawford are arbitration-eligible this offseason and adding another veteran arm would provide insurance if they are not able to sign the younger arms.

The Red Sox must hope that Jameson Taillon can fix his short history of poor playoff performances. His first-ever postseason start came with the 2021 New York Yankees, and it was a disaster. He started against Cleveland in the ALDS and did not record a single out, allowing three hits and two earned runs.

Red Sox land Jameson Taillon

The Red Sox should make a push to pick up Jameson Taillon. They have three star players with the Worcester Red Sox who are untouchable in this trade. Infielder Marcelo Meyer, catcher Kyle Teel, and outfielder Roman Anthony would only be available if they traded for high-profile players, while Taillon would require much less of a return,

The Cubs have a well-balanced prospect pipeline but should consider adding an outfielder for Taillon. They should target Allan Castro, an outfielder for the A+ Greenville Drive. He is hitting .214 with 11 home runs and nine stolen bases in 82 games this season.

The Red Sox could also use a bullpen arm for the stretch run. The relief pitchers have been tremendous for the Red Sox so far, with six relievers holding an ERA under 3.40. They still could add an arm to solidify their bullpen as one of the best in the American League. Angels relievers Carlos Estevez and Luis Garcia are pending free agents and would add righty depth to the bullpen for a low price.

As the Red Sox have surged up the standings in June and July, the decision to buy or sell at the deadline has been debated. By extending Alex Cora for three more seasons, the new management has shown they are committed to this core. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, they should target Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon to fortify their rotation. With the American League Wild Card race tightening up, the Red Sox are positioned to make a postseason run.