The latter part of the Chicago Sky's 2024 season was incredibly challenging. The Sky went 2-8 in their last 10 games and endured numerous injury woes, including one to star rookie forward Angel Reese. Reese suffered a season-ending left wrist injury in early September. However, the rookie provided a positive injury update in a reflection after the season's end.

Reese participated in her postseason exit interview on Tuesday and spoke about various topics. But she caught reporters' attention with a promising recovery projection.

“My recovery has been great,” Reese said. “Just continuing to do whatever the doctor tells me. I obviously can't do much. I was able to get a removable brace now, so that's great. So that process has been really good for me, just being able to continue to work out. I've been able to just continue to just run, doing some things with one hand, not much, but being able to kind of stay in shape the best I can. Hopefully, October 8th I'll be able to figure out what's next for me. So hopefully this [brace] comes off, and I can actually start physical therapy with my hand and get back to full motion. And then I'll be able to go full go on the things that I have a list of working on.”

Seeing Angel Reese improving her condition after her injury sparked concern is great. At first, Reese said her wrist was sore after the Sky's Sep. 6 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. However, upon further evaluation, the injury was more serious and required her to have surgery. She continues on her path to recovery after a successful operation.

Angel Reese has a bright future with the Sky

Reese broke countless records during her debut season with Chicago. Most notably, she earned a spot in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game and broke the league's record for most consecutive games with a double-double. In addition, Reese won the June Rookie of the Month Award.

Through 34 regular season games, the star forward averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. For her strong efforts, Reese earned a spot on the AP All-Rookie Team alongside Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and fellow teammate Kamilla Cardoso. The Sky also announced that Reese won the WNBA's Peak Performer Award in Rebounds for her regular-season-best mark of 13.1.

Reese has many areas she can improve in, but she has already shown she can be a valuable piece to the Sky. Hopefully, she will continue to have a safe and efficient recovery from injury to come back stronger for the 2025 season.