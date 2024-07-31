Chicago Sky star Angel Reese might be off the market. The rising WNBA star has made a name for herself in the past year after winning the 2023 NCAA title for her alma mater, Louisiana State University. With those accomplishments, a spotlight has been cast on her personal life as well as she navigates her rookie year in Chicago.

Now, Reese and Detroit Pistons player Jalen Duren are fueling dating rumors after they both posted photos and videos enjoying the same undisclosed vacation spot. The Chi-Town Barbie was wearing an all-pink monokini with matching shades she put in her luscious curls.

Angel Reese Other Relationship

While Reese has soared in popularity with her talent during her time undergrad at LSU, she dated Florida State University basketball player Cam’Ron Fletcher. The two were seen together taking lavish vacations including one to Jamaica.

She confirmed her romance with the basketball star on the 1 Star Recruits podcast in June 2023.

“We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps,” she said at the time.

However, in March, the Chi-Town Barbie confirmed that she and Fletcher were no longer an item.

“Yeah, I’m single. I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it,” she said on Instagram Live according to Page Six.

“I do what’s best for me, that’s it. I’m the catch! Let’s not get it twisted.”

Take a look at the side-by-side posts of Reese and Duren below:

In the comment section fans weighed in on how they feel about Duren and Reese as a couple.

“Im loving these ball player couples,” one fan commented.

“I’m loving this new era of basketball it’s giving Love and Basketball,” another fan wrote in the comment section.

Another fan wrote that they are already anticipating Reese going to Duren's games: “She gone be looking so cute courtside at the pistons game.”

Reps for Reese and Duren have not confirmed a relationship between the two.