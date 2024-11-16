Angel Reese is keeping her romantic status close to her heart as she reveals why she is not letting the public in until she's in a serious relationship. On the latest episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, the WNBA star is joined by comedian Funny Marco.

The Chicago Sky rookie and comedian discussed Reese's dating life but then turned to X to disclose how she wants to keep that part of her life for herself only.

“now i see why people hide relationships & keep everything private 😭 like i don’t think i’ll ever openly share that part of my life with yall again until im married cause yall do THE MOST!” Reese wrote.

“Keep it private when you’re married too,” one fan responded. “Nobody needs to be in your business like that.”

“Even when you are married don’t let them know,” another fan chimed in.

“I’m just so glad you caught on so quickly,” a fan commented. “Keep your relationships private! And remain exclusive, don’t give all these guys access to be in your life…most don’t deserve to be around you.”

Reese followed up on her original post adding, “it will literally have to be all assumptions & speculations cause absolutely NOT.”

Angel Reese's Relationship History

Prior to Reese joining the WNBA, the athlete made waves on her university's women's basketball team at LSU. Once headlines began paying attention to Reese and her undeniable athletic ability, the attention also began to focus on her love life.

Dating rumors began to swirl between Reese and Cam’Ron Fletcher who was attending Florida State University at the time and was on their men's basketball team.

She confirmed her romance with the basketball star on the “1 Star Recruits” podcast in June 2023.

“We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps,” she said at the time.

The two were seen together taking lavish vacations including one to Jamaica and enjoying one another's company with various photos posted to social media at the time.

However, in March 2024, the Chi-Town Barbie confirmed that she and Fletcher were no longer an item.

“Yeah, I’m single. I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it,” she said on Instagram Live according to Page Six.

Most recently, she was romantically tied to Detroit Pistons star Jalen Duren when they both posted videos and photos from seemingly the same tropical location at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

While they never confirmed their romance, according to Sportskeeda, Reese is single and the two no longer follow one another on Instagram.