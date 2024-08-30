Angel Reese has been making headlines in women's basketball for her impressive gameplay, sports rivalry with Caitlin Clark, the 2023 NCAA championship, and infectious personality. While Reese is Chicago's Chi-Town Barbie, before the NCAA champion hit the Windy City, she's broken some hearts. Take a look below at Reese's dating history below:

Cam'Ron Fletcher (2023)

Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher confirmed that she and the rising basketball star were an item back in June 2023. She told the 1 Star Recruits podcast that they both were college athletes at the time they understood their hectic lives.

“Cam'Ron is my boyfriend, yes,” she said. “We both play the same sport so we understand each other's schedule. I think that also helps.”

During their time together, they enjoyed a Jamaica vacation and sported matching swimsuits.

The Chi-Town Barbie confirmed that she and Fletcher were no longer together in March 2024.

“Yeah, I’m single. I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it,” she said at the time. “I am single, but I’m not ready to mingle. I’m just focusing on my college career. I’m focusing on school and I’m focused on me.”

“I do what's best for me, that's it,” Reese continued on her Instagram Live. “I'm the catch! Let's not get it twisted.”

Jalen Duren — RUMOR — (2024)

While neither Reese nor Jalen Duren have confirmed that they are indeed the newest NBA/WNBA couple, there have been several hints that the two might be spending time with one another. Duren, who plays for the Detroit Pistons, showed on his Instagram Story in July that he was enjoying a lavish vacation seemingly in the same undisclosed vacation spot. The Chi-Town Barbie was wearing an all-pink monokini with matching shades she put in her luscious curls.

In addition to the possible vacation the two took together, she was also seen sporting a Detroit Pistons hoodie which fans said might be another clue to her rumored romance.

Reese nor Duren have confirmed a relationship between the two.