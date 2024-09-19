A lot of the conversations surrounding Angel Reese often involve Caitlin Clark. It is not very often that the Chicago Sky rookie gets asked about her personal life.

When she does tell stories about her past or whatever is happening in her life at the moment, she goes into detail. A lot of people have been linked to her like Kevin Durant, Cam'Ron Fletcher, and even Caleb Williams. So what's the truth behind her dating life?

Angel Reese has finally revealed that she is single on the Unapologetically Angel Podcast. This dispels any notion that she is seeing Kevin Durant, Caleb Williams, or even her ex, Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Notably, she has been focused on helping the Sky during her rookie season and even trying to beat out Caitlin Clark for the WNBA ROTY award. However, she is just focusing on two things at the moment: recovering from her injury and having a nice social life.

Sky rookie unveils her type

Reese is not shutting the doors on getting into a relationship as she traverses her career with the Sky. She noted that her desire was to have a family and a husband. The biggest thing she wanted was to make a business empire with her partner, but it looks like she has some qualifications that need to be met.

“He has got to be tall, 6-7 or 6-8. Yeah, the NBA. What's that line? They be skipping practice,” she said.

In her spare time, the rookie out of the Sky system has just been chopping it up with her girls on the podcast. Moreover, she is also on her way to a speedy recovery. For the Sky, on the other hand, they have no chance of making the postseason anymore. The squad currently sits dead last in the Eastern Conference with 13 wins out of 39 games.