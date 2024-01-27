Aryna Sabalenka is a two-time Australian Open champion.

For the second straight year, Aryna Sabalenka is the queen of Melbourne.

The Belarussian superstar rolled through the 2024 Australian Open, not dropping a set the entire tournament and finishing in style early on Saturday morning. The 25-year-old steamrolled new world Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the women's singles final to cap off a perfect run.

“[Zheng is] a great player and very tough opponent. I'm super happy that I was able to get this win today,” Sabalenka explained in her postmatch news conference, per ESPN's Matt Walsh.

“I wanted to show that I'm able to be consistently there and I'm able to win another [Grand Slam]. I really hope that [I can win] more than two right now, but for me was really important. It's been in my mind that I didn't want to be that player who wins [one] and then disappears.”

Aryna Sabalenka a back-to-back Aussie Open champion

The world No. 2 captured her second Grand Slam championship after the convincing win, and second straight Australian Open title.

It was a near flawless performance from the defending champion, who won the 2024 final in just 1 hour, 16 minutes. She's the first woman to go back-to-back in Melbourne since fellow Belarussian Victoria Azarenka did it in 2012 and 2013.

Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina (world No. 5) in the 2023 final, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

“Compared to last year, it's completely different me,” Sabalenka said of her second straight win in Melbourne. “I'm more controlled and don't let the rest of the things come to my mind, and I was focusing on myself.”

That certainly looked to be the case; Sabalenka won a perfect 14-of-14 sets and dropped just 31 games in the tournament.

Still the world No. 2 behind Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka will be looking for the top spot back as she looks towards the French Open — where she made the semis in 2023- — come May.

“I think last year I proved I can play on each surface,” she asserted. “I definitely think that if I'm going to keep working like I'm working right now, and if we're going to keep building what we are building right now, I'm definitely able to do the same on the clay and on the grass.”

But first, some well-deserved rest and relaxation for the two-time champ.