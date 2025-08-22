The New York Yankees leaned into star power on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, and it came from more than just the baseball diamond. Before the matchup with the Boston Red Sox, tennis legend Novak Djokovic took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch, creating a viral crossover moment when he posed side-by-side with Yankees captain Aaron Judge afterward.

The Yankees’ official Instagram account captured the exchange, sharing a photo of Judge towering in pinstripes next to Djokovic, who held his racket while Judge carried a bat with the caption reading the following.

“Thank you to tennis legend Novak Djokovic for throwing out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch! 🎾x⚾”

The post quickly exploded, surpassing 60,000 likes within hours and sparking a wave of fan reactions. Many highlighted the humor in both stars taking on “side quests” — Judge chasing a World Series title and Djokovic pursuing his 25th Grand Slam. The timing only added to the buzz, as the US Open officially begins Friday, with Djokovic set to open his campaign Sunday night against American Learner Tien at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic, 38-years-old, is in New York preparing for the US Open, where he enters as the No. 7 seed with strong odds despite enduring a Slam-less season. His last Grand Slam title came at the US Open in September 2023, and while he has since reached one final at Wimbledon in 2023, he has not lifted another major trophy, with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz capturing every Slam since the start of 2024. Judge, meanwhile, remains the centerpiece of the Yankees offense, leading Major League Baseball with 40 home runs and standing firmly in the AL MVP race. His total is second in the American League, trailing only Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

But while the pregame moment delivered social buzz, the Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox matchup that followed brought a different tone. Boston beat New York 6-3, powered by a breakout performance from 22-year-old rookie Roman Anthony.

The Red Sox opened the scoring in the second inning before Ben Rice tied it with a solo homer. Paul Goldschmidt and Jazz Chisholm Jr. pushed New York ahead 3-2, but Anthony responded with an RBI single in the sixth, followed by Nathaniel Lowe’s go-ahead double in the seventh. The rising Boston star then sealed the win with a two-run homer in the ninth.

Rice went 2-for-3 with his 20th home run for the Yankees, while Judge finished 1-for-4 with a walk, run, and stolen base. Anthony collected three RBIs for Boston, while Alex Bregman added three hits.

The result dropped the Yankees to 69-58, slipping 4.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East standings. The Red Sox improved to 69-59, closing the gap to 5.0 games and intensifying the division race.

The crossover photo of the two superstars delivered rare levity in the Bronx, but the game itself underscored the pressure of the playoff chase. For the Yankees slugger, the focus remains on carrying the Yankees toward October. For the Serbian tennis player, the appearance offered a memorable detour before his push to reclaim Slam glory at the 2025 US Open.