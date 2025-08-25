It's the opening week of the college football season, and the Michael Vick era at Norfolk State is set to officially start. After months of conversation and expectation, the Spartans are set to open the season hosting Towson University. On the debut of his new coach's show in collaboration with WVEC Channel 13, Vick let it be known who will be QB1 coming into the season, indicating that Israel Carter will get the nod.

“Yeah, at this point he is just the guy….We want of those guys to, to compete and compete hard. You know, Izzy's a a guy who we can develop…and watch grow [and] get better each and every week is the goal.”

Vick also had high praise for Otto Khuns, who found himself at the top of the depth chart last season in Dawson Odom's last year.

“Otto's a guy that's gonna be very serviceable. He's got a lot of experience and at the same time's gonna push Izzy, they're gonna push one another. The whole group is gonna push each other. That's why Israel was brought here. He was brought here with a goal in mind, and that's to go out and try to be the best player that he can be.”

Carter transferred to Norfolk State from the University of South Florida following Vick's hiring.

Carter, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, brings an impressive track record to Norfolk State. At the Under Armour Next All-America Camp, he was named quarterback MVP and showcased his skills in the 2022 U.S. Army All-America Bowl, where he scored a rushing touchdown.

During his standout senior season, Carter threw for 1,863 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just one interception, with a 60% completion rate. On the ground, he added 592 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Recognized as a three-star prospect by Rivals, ESPN, and 247 Sports, Carter started his college football career with high expectations.

Carter initially chose USF over offers from major programs like Arizona State, Oregon, and Washington State. Despite limited playing time with the Bulls, he showcased his potential in 2024. In a game against Tulsa, he completed 6 of 8 passes for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns, adding 11 rushing yards. He followed up with another strong performance against Rice, completing 5 of 6 passes for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Khuns was a starter during Dawson Odom's time with the squad. He transferred to Norfolk State from Eastern Illinois in 2022 and was immediately given the keys to the offense. He took a redshirt year in the 2024 season and was suspended the first four games of the season for an unspecified NCAA ruling, per former Virginian Pilot reporter Michael Sauls. In comments obtained by Sauls last August, Odoms attempted to explain what was occurring.

“It comes from so many hours that you got to pass the previous season,” Odums said. “So we did some things to try to put him in position, to see if we could get that reduced, and it didn’t happen. But at the end of the day, he understands it, we understand it. That’s the hand you’re dealt and you move forward.”

Norfolk State and Towson face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.