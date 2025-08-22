It turns out, retirement has been good to NWSL legend Alex Morgan. Recently, Morgan's jersey was retired by the San Diego Wave, the first in franchise history.

Last month, she received the ESPY's Icon Award with Diana Taurasi. Plus, Morgan has become a minority investor of her former team.

Altogether, her legacy on the soccer pitch is set in stone, but who knew she could play tennis?

It's true. On Thursday, her talent was evident as she partnered with Coco Gauff in the Stars of Open Exhibition. per The Women's Game.

Ultimately, they were matched up against the pair of Venus Williams and John McEnroe.

After the match, Morgan showed off her soccer skills by kicking a tennis ball into the crowd.

The Stars of Open Exhibition brings together a collection of past and present players to compete at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York in the lead up to the U.S. Open.

Gauff is vying to redeem herself after a series of losses as the No. 3 player in the world.

Undoubtedly, Morgan has one of the most illustrious careers in soccer history. She is a two time FIFA World Cup champion with the USWNT (2015, 2019). Also, Morgan is an Olympic Gold Medalist at the 2012 London Games.

Off the pitch, she became a tireless advocate for gender equality and pay equity.

The impact Alex Morgan made on women's sports

Because of her success on and off the field, Morgan was a catalyst for a renewed interest in women's sports.

Her advocacy efforts along with the USWNT led to the landmark U.S. Soccer deal in 2022. As a result, the USWNT will receive equal pay with the men's team in tournament prize money, revenue sharing, and bonuses.

Since then, Morgan set up the Alex Morgan Foundation, which aims to empower women and girls in sports.

Also, Gauff has carried the mantle of advocating for women's sports in her own right. Not only speaking up on matters of gender equality, but also racial justice and LGBTQ rights.

Furthermore, she followed in Morgan's footsteps by becoming an investor in the Unrivaled Basketball League.

All in all, it's only fitting for Morgan and Gauff to be paired together.

