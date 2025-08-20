It's been a trying time for Coco Gauff. Recently, she lost in the quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Open to No. 9 Jasmine Paolini 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

With the U.S. Open on the horizon, Gauff is looking to put Cincinnati “in the rear view mirror”.

In addition, she is cleaning house by firing two of her coaches, Matt Daly and JC Faurel, per ESPN. As a result, Gauff has brought on Gavin McMillan as her new coach.

Daly and Faurel coached Gauff since she was a teenager. Ultimately, Faurel served as the catalyst to strengthen Gauff's mental resolve. Whereas, Daly focused on honing her techniques, particularly in the areas of grips and serves.

As a result, Gauff has emerged as one of the most successful WTA players of her era. She has won 10 WTA singles titles and 10 WTA doubles titles.

Among her two most consequential wins came at the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 French Open.

However, she has experienced a series of recent losses. At Wimbledon, Gauff suffered an early exit in the first round. Afterward, Gauff lost in the first round of the National Bank Open in Montreal.

As of now, Gauff has a record of 35-12 in 2025 and is ranked No.3 in the world. Also, she is 5-4 since the French Open.

The reasons why Coco Gauff is struggling 

A variety of factors are contributing to Gauff falling short. Among them are technical issues as well as mental and emotional fatigue.

In recent tournaments, Gauff has accumulated numerous double faults. In the quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Open, she double faulted 16 times.

Some are wondering if old techniques are getting the best of her and if she needs to adjust her approach. Part in parcel as to why she brought on McMillan, who is an expert in biomechanics.

Also, Gauff has been open about facing a tremendous amount of pressure and needing to succeed at all costs.

