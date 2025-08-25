The Dallas Mavericks head into the 2025-26 season with one of the more intriguing rosters in the Western Conference. After missing the playoffs last season at 39-43, Dallas made big moves: re-signing Kyrie Irving, adding D’Angelo Russell, and most notably drafting Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick and one of the most hyped rookies of the decade. On paper, this team has star power, defensive grit, and offensive versatility.

But if you look at NBA 2K26’s ratings for the Mavericks, something feels off. The numbers don’t quite match reality. From Anthony Davis' placement to the handling of Flagg and role players like Dereck Lively II and Klay Thompson, it’s clear that 2K once again missed the mark. Let’s break down where the game got it wrong, and which five Mavericks are either overrated or underrated.

Anthony Davis: Slightly overrated at 93 OVR

Davis is still one of the best big men in the NBA, and his arrival in Dallas alongside Irving instantly raised the Mavericks’ ceiling. A 93 OVR seems fair at first glance: he’s elite defensively, still a dominant rebounder, and can score in multiple ways.

However, there’s one issue: durability. Davis has struggled to stay healthy for most of his career, and projecting him as a 93, tied with some of the league’s most consistent superstars, feels generous. In 2K terms, his injuries and inconsistent offensive efficiency should push him closer to a 91.

BREAKING: Anthony Davis has received a 93 OVR rating on NBA 2K26, per @NBA2K Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/J20a1IQ9ak — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) August 20, 2025

AD will still anchor the defense, but giving him a top-12 overall rating feels like overvaluing his availability.

Kyrie Irving: Overrated due to unavailability at 90 OVR

When Kyrie is on the court, there’s no denying his brilliance. His handles, shot creation, and clutch scoring make him one of the most exciting guards in the league. At a 90 OVR, 2K clearly rated Irving as though he’s available full-time.

The problem? He isn’t. Kyrie is expected to miss the first half of the season due to unavailability, and while his skillset remains elite, a full 90 OVR inflates his value relative to how much he’ll actually impact the Mavericks in 2025-26.

This should have been a case where 2K factored in his absence and slotted him closer to an 87, still elite, but not fully reflective of a max-level star.

Cooper Flagg: Underrated as the No. 1 Pick at 82 OVR

The most glaring mistake on this roster is Flagg’s rating. At just 18, Flagg is entering the NBA with unprecedented hype, drawing comparisons to two-way forwards like Jayson Tatum and Paul George. His Summer League debut already showed flashes of elite defense and shot-making, proving he’s not just a project; he’s a contributor from Day 1.

And yet, 2K slapped him with an 82 OVR and didn’t even give him proper shooting and dunk ratings. For a No. 1 pick who is expected to be a starter and potential franchise cornerstone, this feels disrespectful.

The future is bright 🤩 Here are the Top 10 rookies entering the League in #NBA2K26 pic.twitter.com/EeQOe6zIAx — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 12, 2025

Compared to other high draft picks historically, LeBron, Zion, and even Victor Wembanyama, an 82 seems low. Flagg should be rated closer to 85-86 OVR, recognizing his generational talent and immediate two-way potential.

Klay Thompson: Overrated at this stage at 80 OVR

Klay Thompson will go down as one of the greatest shooters ever, but the 2025 version of Klay is not the same player who was lighting up the Finals a decade ago. His legs aren’t the same, his defense has declined, and he’s no longer the secondary star who can take over games.

An 80 OVR feels inflated considering his role is now closer to that of a spot-up shooter and veteran presence. With Dante Exum and Max Christie providing more perimeter defense and athleticism, Klay shouldn’t be rated ahead of some younger, more versatile wings.

Realistically, Klay should be a 77 OVR, a respected vet, but not a borderline starter in 2K.

Dereck Lively II: Underrated defensive anchor at 81 OVR

If there’s one Maverick 2K absolutely disrespected, it’s Dereck Lively II. The second-year center was one of Dallas’ lone bright spots last season, quickly establishing himself as an elite rim protector and lob finisher.

At just 21 years old, Lively already looks like a defensive anchor, and pairing him with Davis makes Dallas’ frontcourt a nightmare for opponents. An 81 OVR feels far too low given his defensive impact and growth potential.

Lively should realistically be rated around 84 OVR, putting him in the same tier as other young bigs like Walker Kessler and Nic Claxton.

2K underrates Dallas' defense

While the offensive star power of Irving, Russell, and Flagg will get headlines, the real story of this Mavericks team is their defense. With Davis, Lively, Gafford, and versatile wings like Naji Marshall and Max Christie, Dallas has the tools to become one of the best defensive teams in the West.

2K’s ratings don’t reflect this. Too many role players are undervalued: Gafford at 81 is fine, but Naji Marshall at 81 and Max Christie at 77 both feel low relative to their defensive impact. If Dallas wins 45-50 games this year, it won’t be because of Kyrie’s offense; it’ll be because of this team’s ability to shut down opponents.

The Dallas Mavericks’ NBA 2K26 ratings are way off. The game overrates veterans like Irving and Thompson while massively undervaluing young players like Flagg and Lively II. Davis also feels slightly inflated, given his injury history.

If Flagg adjusts quickly and the defense lives up to expectations, the Mavericks could blow past their modest win projections. But if 2K26 is your guide, don’t expect Dallas to look as scary in-game as they will on the actual hardwood.