Another day, another win for Novak Djokovic. The tennis icon started the US Open on a dominant note after beating Learner Tien in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Djokovic admitted after the match that he wasn't feeling great physically, but he still got the job done in yet another example of his resolute greatness.

He also made history by claiming his 75th straight opening win in a Grand Slam tournament. According to Opta Ace, Djokovic became the first player, male or female, in the Open Era to achieve the feat in singles main draws.

It was the 38-year-old Djokovic's first match since losing to Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of Wimbledon last month. He had to shake off his rust early on against Tien, who was half his age. In the end, experience won despite some scary moments.

“I started great. Just over 20 minutes in the first set, I felt really good. Then (we had) some long games to start the second set, and then I started to feel really (bad), I don't know why. I really was surprised how bad I was feeling in the second physically,” said the four-time US Open champion, as quoted by the ATP Tour.

“We had long exchanges, but also, I kind of dropped my level and made a lot of unforced errors and kind of got him back into the match. I'm glad that I kind of reset myself after the second set. The third set was okay to finish up the match.”

Djokovic, currently ranked No. 7, last ruled the major tournament in 2023. He is looking to join fellow legends Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer for the most US Open titles with five.

He will face Zachary Svajda in the second round on Wednesday.

“Good thing, (I have) two days off now. But yeah, it's slightly a concern. I don't know. I don't have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points,” added the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

More Tennis News
US Women’s National Team forward Alex Morgan (13) celebrates the teams win after the game against the Korea Republic at Allianz Field.
Alex Morgan shows off tennis skills alongside Coco GauffZachary Draves ·
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99 and Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after the Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Yankees star Aaron Judge’s side-by-side photo with Novak Djokovic sparks buzzJosh Davis ·
Jannik Sinner during his Men's Singles Finals match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio on Monday August 18, 2025. Sinner retired due to illness after losing five games to Alcaraz.
Jannik Sinner ‘feeling better’ before US Open after Cincinnati retirementTroy Finnegan ·
Jun 7, 2025; Paris, FR; Coco Gauff of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the womenís singles final
Coco Gauff fires both coaches before US OpenZachary Draves ·
Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory after her Women's Singles Finals match against Jasmine Paolini at the Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio on Monday August 18, 2025. Swiatek beat Paolini 7-5, 6-4.
Iga Swiatek rallies for 1st Cincinnati Open title right after Wimbledon winTroy Finnegan ·
Coco Gauff of the United States follows through on a shot during her match against Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic on day five at Roland Garros Stadium.
Coco Gauff puts Cincinnati Open struggles ‘in the rear view mirror’ as US Open approachesJess Koffie ·