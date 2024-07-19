The Houston Astros are on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners Friday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Astros-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Astros-Mariners Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs. Luis Castillo

Hunter Brown (7-6) with a 4.39 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 98.1 innings pitched, 105K/38BB, .257 oBA

Last Start: vs. Texas Rangers: Win, 6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 games, 8 starts, 5.70 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 42.2 innings pitched, 49K/15BB, .307 oBA

Luis Castillo (8-9) with a 3.53 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 117.1 innings pitched, 116K/34BB, .235 oBA

Last Start: at Los Angeles Angels: Win, 6 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 2.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 60.1 innings pitched, 66K/11BB, .229 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Mariners Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -104

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How to Watch Astros vs. Mariners

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Root Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brown started the season off rough, but he was very good in May and June. His July stats are a little skewed, but that is because of one bad start. His other two starts this month were very good. Brown has had two starts against the Mariners this season, and they were good. In those two starts, Brown has thrown 10.1 innings, allowed 9 hits, three runs, and struck out 14. If Brown can continue pitching well, the Astros will win.

The Astros are playing much better since their slow start to the season. In fact, the Astros are 25-13 since the beginning of June. That puts them just one game back in the AL West behind the Mariners. In those 38 games, the Astros are batting .269 with an OPS over .750. The Astros have also been able to record over 3 extra-base hits per game. Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Yainer Diaz, and Jose Altuve are all batting over .300 in that span. If the Astros can continue to hit the ball well, they will win this game.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Castillo has been very good this season. He has been especially good in his two starts in the month of July. In this month, Castillo has won both his starts, thrown 12.2 innings, allowed just one run, and has allowed just six hits. The right-hander has had some nasty stuff lately, and that has to continue in this game. He is coming into this game with just as fresh an arm as Hunter Brown, so Castillo should be able to dominate.

This is a big series. The Mariners are just one game up on the Astros in the division, so winning the series would be huge for them. The Mariners have played the Astros seven times this season, and they are 5-2 in those games. The reasoning for this is their play on the mound. The Mariners have a 2.57 ERA against the Astros this season, and they have allowed Houston to hit just .199 off them this season. If the Mariners can continue to be dominant on the mound against the Astros, they will be able to win this game.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. The Astros are the better team right now, but the Mariners have a dominant pitching staff. I am going to go with the better pitcher in this game. That is Luis Castillo. I will take the Mariners to win this game straight up.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-116)