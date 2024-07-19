The pursuit for a 16th major championship in 2024 is officially over for Tiger Woods. The 48-year-old scuffled badly in the first two rounds of The Open Championship at Royal Troon, missing the cut after tallying a 14-over par. After playing sparingly this year due to injury concerns, he is focused on getting more tournaments under his belt in 2025.

Though, that does not mean Woods is done for the rest of 2024. He is going to be away from the action for the next several months but will return to competition in December for the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, per Barstool Sports' Dan Rapoport.

Woods hosts the non-PGA Tour event, so his inclusion was expected regardless. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how he performs following a dreadful major season that saw him place 60th at The Masters and miss the cut in the three other championships.