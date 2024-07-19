The Seattle Kraken nearly went nuclear in just their second season of existence in 2022-23, defeating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Round 1 and coming within one victory of advancing all the way to the Western Conference Final. It was a hugely encouraging campaign in the State of Washington, providing hope that this team could go on a similar trajectory to the one the Vegas Golden Knights took when they entered the league in 2017.

But 2023-24 was a step back for the franchise; Seattle finished under .500 at 34-35-13, good enough for sixth place in the Pacific Division and not good enough to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There were a plethora of reasons why the Kraken struggled in Year 3, but the front office hopes it rectified those en route to a triumphant return to the postseason in 2025.

And they handed out two lengthy contracts to a pair of Stanley Cup champions, locking up defenseman Brandon Montour on a massive seven-year deal and snagging Chandler Stephenson on a similar pact. Both players will undoubtedly make this franchise better in the short-term as they look to return to contention next season, but there is a ton of risk associated with two skaters who are already 30-years-old and almost certainly won't be providing positive value in the last few years of those contracts.

Still, general manager Ron Francis deserves some credit for bringing two standout players to Seattle who know what it takes to win championships. It will be interesting to see if it's enough to get Seattle back into the dance in a little under a year. Let's break it down.

Brandon Montour was the marquee signing for Kraken

Montour is fresh off of winning his first-ever Stanley Cup, along with the rest of the Florida Panthers, on June 24. And I mean fresh off, as he signed a $49.98 million contract with Seattle just a week after capturing his maiden championship. Although Montour took a bit of a step back in the regular-season, finishing with 33 points in 66 games after a breakout campaign that saw him amass 73 points in 2022-23, this is still a top-pairing D-man and fantastic powerplay quarterback.

The Canadian was excellent in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Cats, adding 11 points in 24 contests as Florida won a thrilling Game 7 against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. He remains one of the better puck movers in the NHL, and along with Vince Dunn, should give the Kraken an excellent one-two scoring punch from the blue line, especially as the rest of the unit is more defensively focused (see Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson).

“With me, you're going just see the enjoyment, the love, the competitiveness,” Montour said shortly after signing, per NHL.com. “I think that's a big one for me is the competitiveness, and obviously, there's a lot of players on that team that have won. I'm excited to be able to relax for a little bit and get this new journey started.”

Chandler Stephenson also got paid despite decline in game

Along with the addition of Montour on the back end, the Kraken also upgraded down the middle, signing Stephenson to a $43.75 million deal on July 1. The Saskatchewan, Canada native was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals, winning a Stanley Cup with them in 2018. He joined the Knights in a trade midway through the 2019-20 campaign, and was absolutely fantastic. He increased his point totals from 26 and 35 to 64 and 65 in his first two seasons in Las Vegas, the latter on his second championship team.

The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and Stephenson played arguably the best hockey of his career during that run. He recorded a phenomenal 10 goals and 20 points in 22 games as Vegas dominated in the postseason and won a well-deserved championship in just their sixth season of existence.

“In Stephenson, just a really good two-way guy, plays with pace, has a sneaky skill set,” Francis said about the addition, per NHL.com. “Brings two Cups into the locker room as well, so, they checked a lot of boxes and we're excited to add them to our roster.”

Still, 2023-24 was a bit of a down year for the veteran; Stephenson managed 51 points in 75 games, but chipped in just a single assist in the playoffs as the Knights were beaten in Game 7 of Round 1 by the Dallas Stars. Considering that drop in production, and the fact that he's already 30, this is certainly a contract that carries a ton of risk. And the same can be said for Montour as well.

Both contracts have significant risk profile, especially Stephenson's

The Kraken are going to be a ton better with Montour and Stephenson on the roster next year, that is undeniable. But what about when the two are 35 or 36? It's hard to imagine that either will provide positive value compared to their massive contracts. Here's what The Athletic's Thomas Drance had to say about Stephenson's deal:

“Chandler Stephenson is a versatile, speedy forward who’s been productive and elevated in big games during his Golden Knights tenure. That said, a variety of data (including NHL Edge) and the eye test suggest that his speed game, which has been the basis for his value in recent seasons, is falling off precipitously. Add in the question marks that surround his ability to stick at center without Mark Stone on his flank and you have one of the scariest NHL bets this summer.”

And regarding Montour:

“Brandon Montour is a sensational puck-mover and should permit the Kraken to be a more assertive attacking group from the back end when Vince Dunn isn’t on the ice. That matters enormously for a team that struggled mightily to score, even if the seven-year term on Montour’s deal makes it a risky proposition.”

There is certainly a significant risk profile with both players, and even adding them into the equation, the Kraken don't look like Stanley Cup contenders. The additions of Ben Meyers and Josh Mahura will help to shore up the depth, but a ton of money was spent on risky long-term deals on July 1, and they could come back to haunt this franchise in a couple of years.

But, for Dan Bylsma and the coaching staff, they now have the pieces in place to compete for a playoff spot in 2025. For now, that should excite Kraken fans ahead of training camp and Year 4 of NHL hockey in Seattle.

FINAL GRADE: B-