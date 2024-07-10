The Oakland Athletics travel across the country to take on the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Athletics-Red Sox Projected Starters

JP Sears vs. Nick Pivetta

JP Sears (5-7) with a 4.74 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 95 innings pitched, 68K/30BB, .253 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Angels: Win, 5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 4.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 56 innings pitched, 40K/19BB, .258 oBA

Nick Pivetta (4-5) with a 4.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 68.2 innings pitched, 78K/18BB, .232 oBA

Last Start: at Miami Marlins: No Decision, 7 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 6 starts, 5.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29.1 innings pitched, 37K/12BB, .243 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Red Sox Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +152

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 9.5 (-112)

Under: 9.5 (-108)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NESN

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

JP Sears is coming off a very solid start against the Angels. His past two starts have been good, though. Sears has thrown 11 innings, allowed seven hits, and three runs in his last two games on the mound. He has also struck out 12 while walking just two in those starts. Sears needs to make it three good starts in a row if the Athletics want a chance to win this game.

The Athletics have to get to Pivetta in this game. Pivetta is not as good at home this season, so there is a chance for Oakland to do some damage. Oakland has the sixth-highest barrel percentage, and the eighth-highest average exit velocity. They hit the ball well often, just right at people. If the Athletics can get their bats hot, they will win this game.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston hits the ball well. They are eighth in batting average, sixth in slugging percentage, 10th in barrel percentage, eighth in hard hit percentage, and they are just overall very good. Since the beginning of June, the Red Sox are batting .268 with a .787 OPS, and 163 runs scored in the 31 games. Boston is hitting the cover off the ball at the moment, and they have to continue that. If they do, the Red Sox will win this game.

Pivetta has not thrown the best at Fenway Park, but he has a great matchup here. The Athletics are towards the bottom of the league in batting average, and their xBA is even lower than that. As long as Pivetta stays competitive with his pitches, the Athletics are going to struggle. Pivetta should be able to have a shutdown performance in this one, and help the Red Sox win this game at home.

Final Athletics-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This is not a game I am going to overthink. The Red Sox are having a decent season, but they have been very good since the beginning of June. They are not showing any signs of slowing down heading into the All-Star break. I am going to take the Red Sox to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well. Their offense is too good right now, and their pitching should be able to get the job done.

Final Athletics-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+104)