The Los Angeles Dodgers remain at the top of the National League West, but they've been without two key players in Mookie Betts and Max Muncy due to injuries. But, it sounds like both guys aren't too far off a return to the lineup.

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes appeared on High Heat on Friday and gave updates on the two LA stars.

Betts, who has been out with a broken hand, is recovering well and will start to swing a bat soon. Depending on how he responds to that will determine when he'll be back in the mix. As for Muncy, he hasn't played since mid-May because of an oblique strain. He's started to throw baseballs with some intensity, which is a sign of progression for the slugger.

Betts, Muncy key pieces for Dodgers

Yes, having Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman at the top of the Los Angeles lineup is wonderful, but the Dodgers will need Betts and Muncy in the fold to make a World Series run.

Betts last suited up on June 16th when he was hit by a 98 mph fastball on his left hand. That can be a tricky injury and given how important Mookie is, the Dodgers are being cautious with his rehab. The shortstop was raking before landing on the IL, slashing .304 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 72 games while also drawing 47 walks. His presence on both sides of the ball is huge for the Dodgers. Because of Miguel Rojas playing well at SS, Betts may return as a second baseman.

Muncy meanwhile is having a down year, batting only .223 with nine long balls and 28 RBI. He was expected to return sooner but had to stop swinging in early July after suffering a setback in his recovery. Dave Roberts said last week that Muncy won't likely be activated off the IL until August. Chris Taylor, Enrique Hernandez, and Cavan Biggio have been rotating time at third base in Muncy's place.

The Dodgers are one of the best offensive teams in the big leagues, ranking top five in numerous categories. On the mound, they're also thriving with a 3.76 ERA.

But, Los Angeles is in a rut as of late, going 3-7 in their last 10 contests. Friday marks the beginning of a three-game interleague series with the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium. Hopefully, they can get back on track after dropping two of three to the Detroit Tigers earlier this week.