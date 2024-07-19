After the drama of an offseason that included the departure of franchise cornerstones Corbin Burnes and Craig Counsell, the Milwaukee Brewers have responded with a great first half of the season The club is 55-42 — 4.5 games ahead of the second-place St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central and 8.5 games in front of the last-place Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee's 55 wins are tied for the most in franchise history before the All-Star Break.

Despite this success, the team could use some reinforcements to maintain their high level of play throughout the season. Here are three Brewers top prospects who will be on the trade block ahead of the MLB trade deadline as Milwaukee looks to strengthen its squad for the playoff push.

Luis Lara (Outfielder)

Brewers #8 prospect

If the Brewers decide to move any of their top prospects in a blockbuster deal, Luis Lara could be the most viable option. Lara is a 19-year-old outfielder out of Venezuela who joined the Milwaukee system in 2022 and currently slots in as the team's No. 8 prospect.

The switch-hitter is known primarily for his speed, nabbing 56 bases across 156 minor-league contests. He also possesses good patience at the plate, registering 44 walks to 61 strikeouts last season. At 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, there are concerns about his lack of power, as Lara has just four homers since the start of 2023.

At the Major League level, the Brewers already have plenty of speedy, undersized outfielders with above-average defense. Luis Lara's potential to be a solid leadoff hitter and centerfielder makes him a valuable trade asset for a Milwaukee team with several needs ahead of the deadline.

Eric Brown Jr. (Shortstop)

Brewers #10 prospect

One of eight players among the Brewers' top-30 prospects who is at least a part-time shortstop, Eric Brown Jr. is the only one playing at Double-A or higher. Brown is a speedster, racking up 37 steals in just 63 games at High-A Wisconsin last year while posting a .362 OBP.

He has struggled to get going after his promotion to Double-A Biloxi in 2024, batting .195 across 63 games, but at 23 years old, he still has time to adjust to the higher level of pitching. Eric Brown should help Milwaukee reel in one of its prominent trade targets this summer.

Brett Wichrowski (Pitcher)

Brewers #14 prospect

The Brewers have been among the best clubs in recent years at developing pitching prospects, and teams will surely want to capitalize on Milwaukee's young arms ahead of the trade deadline. But which hurlers will the Brew Crew be willing to deal?

Milwaukee's top two pitching prospects, Jacob Misiorowski and Robert Gasser, are likely off limits, as is Carlos Rodriguez — the club's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2022 and 2023. Brett Wichrowski could be the best arm the club will consider trading.

A late-blooming pitcher who was a 13th-round pick out of Bryant in 2023, Wichrowski touches triple digits on the radar gun and offers high-level swing-and-miss stuff. The right-hander has a deadly four-seamer and sinker combo, which he pairs with a sweeping slider and a cutter. He also offers a changeup which has room for improvement.

After a hot start at High-A Wisconsin, Wichrowski is currently at Double-A Biloxi, where he has been solid but slightly less successful. In 44.1 Double-A innings, Wichrowski has a 4.47 ERA, with a walk rate rising from 4.8% at Single-A to 10.6% at Double-A and his strikeout rate dropping from 33.9% to 18.7%. Still just 21 years old, Wichrowski has plenty of room for growth, and his high ceiling will carry significant trade value in July.