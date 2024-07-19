It can be difficult for a player to fully enjoy the razzmatazz that comes from competing in their first career MLB All-Star Game when their team is low on the standings. It is even more distracting when he hears his name being floated in trade rumors. That last issue has not been that challenging for Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, however, as he makes it a point to block out the noise.

The American League Cy Young contender knows there is a chance he is dealt ahead of the July 30 deadline since his team is 47-50 and seven games short of the last Wild Card slot. But he is not troubling himself with hypothetical scenarios.

“I have no say in it, so what's the point?” Skubal told Fox Sports' Rowan Kavner.

He quickly changes the channel or scrolls down on his phone when the topic is being discussed in order to keep his mind clear of speculation or non-Tigers concerns. Until the time comes for him to move, if it even does, the electric left-hander is focusing on what he can control. And so far, that strategy is working wonders.

Skubal is 10-3 with an MLB-leading 2.41 ERA and 140 strikeouts (top-five) through 19 starts in 2024. He is also first in WAR among pitchers (4.5) and owns the second-best WHIP (0.879). After undergoing two Tommy John surgeries in seven years and making just 36 starts from 2022-23, the 27-year-old is solidifying himself as a coveted commodity around the league.

He was brilliant in an abbreviated 2022 campaign, but now Tarik Skubal is one of the best pitchers in baseball. Detroit has a huge decision on its hands.

Tigers could be patient with Tarik Skubal

Because Skubal is under team control for two more seasons after this one, it will take a monumental offer for a franchise to land him before the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Both the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to compile significant packages, which could potentially compel the Tigers to massively alter their current vision.

Despite the southpaw dominating on the mound and outfielder Riley Greene enjoying a breakthrough All-Star season, the club has not made the leap it anticipated. Barring a tremendous and unexpected second-half, Detroit will likely miss the playoffs for a 10th consecutive year. Committing to another rebuild, or at least a retooling, would be nauseating for fans.

But it might present the most optimal path towards a true Tigers revival. President of baseball operations Scott Harris might be inclined to feel out the Dodgers, Orioles and other prospective suitors in the next 12 days, as he gauges the market value of this ace. The player in question is dialed in on the task at hand, though.

Skubal is not gone yet

Tarik Skubal, who tossed a scoreless inning in the AL's 5-3 win over the National League squad in Tuesday's All-Star Game, is doing everything in his power to maintain his top form. Admittedly, that becomes harder to do if his attention is on the rumor mill.

“It crossing your mind can sometimes deter what you're trying to do,” he said. “But you just can't let it get to you. Then, just keep doing your job. My job is to go out there and put my team in a position to win.”

While questions of Skubal's future will be swirling around Comerica Park until the deadline, Tigers fans would be smart to cherish his upcoming starts. He looks to showcase his devastating change-up, exceptional fastball and overall stellar arm talent when Detroit visits the Cleveland Guardians (58-37) next week.