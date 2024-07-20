The Atlanta Braves are shuffling up their roster after injuries. The team is activating outfielder Ramon Laureano and pitcher Ian Anderson from the injured list, per MLB.com. Laureano is dealing with an oblique strain, while the hurler Anderson is dealing with the effects of Tommy John surgery.

The Braves are likely to use both players as soon as they are able. The team is 53-42 on the season, fighting for position in the National League East. The team is eight games behind the Philadelphia Phillies. Laureano is on the 40-man roster, while Anderson is still mending in the farm system.

What the Braves are getting with these additions

Atlanta is on track to have a great season, and the additions of these two players will certainly help things. Laureano is an outfielder who gives the team depth in that area, but also some great defense. This year, the outfielder is hitting .257 in 11 games. He has one home run with four runs batted in.

“He’s a really good defender, he can pinch-run,” team manager Brian Snitker said of Laureano, per the Atlanta Journal- Constitution. “We’ll use him against lefties and coming off the bench. He was swinging the bat well. I like him facing either arm. I think he’ll be a good piece for us.”

Anderson is in the minors, with Triple-A team Gwinnett. The hurler underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023, and has slowly been recovering since. He's pitched well in the minors, posting a 2.19 ERA in 2024. He also has 10 strikeouts in a little more than 12 innings of work in the minor leagues.

The pitcher is a veteran who played a role in the team's postseason appearances in 2020 and 2021. He helped the team win a World Series in 2021.

“He’s good,” Snitker added. “He’s been activated in (Triple-A) Gwinnett. Everything I’ve heard has been really positive, and it’s full speed ahead for him. So that’s really, really encouraging.”

The Braves are trying to keep pace in the NL East with the Phillies. While Anderson is still a good ways away from being able to reach his past form, the pitcher is moving in the right direction. Laureano immediately adds depth to the outfield, which is needed for the team.

Atlanta is in action again on Saturday, playing the St. Louis Cardinals. The two teams are battling for position in the NL Wild Card race. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 Eastern.