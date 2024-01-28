Jannik Sinner's comeback in the 2024 Australian Open has tennis fans going wild.

Jannik Sinner's victory in the 2024 Australian Open will go down as one of the most memorable comebacks in tennis history. The 22-year-old overcame a two-set deficit to defeat Daniil Medvedev to become the first men's singles champion in tournament history to hail from Italy.

After suffering 3-6 defeats in both of the first sets, Sinner stormed back to capture the final three in dominant fashion. With a forehand return that Medvedev was far too out of position to reach, he capped off a magnificent victory. He issued a heartwarming message to his family after the historic match.

Jannik Sinner rallies to win Australian Open over Daniil Medvedev

The tennis world is stunned by Jannik Sinner's victory, the first Australian Open champion not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic since 2014. His celebration, immediately hitting the deck in exhaustion, will be an iconic image for a very long time.

Word on the street is Jannik Sinner fans just played this card pic.twitter.com/L6jtEFDwG0 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 28, 2024

After defeating Djokovic in just four sets to reach the final, Sinner worked his way out of a hole in the final stage to capture the title. His status as a legend of the sport is kicking into high gear after this momentous victory. Not since Adriano Panatta, winner of the 1976 French Open, has an Italian won a men's singles Grand Slam title.

Fans couldn’t help but make comparisons to the 2022 Australian Open, when Nadal overcame a two-set deficit to defeat Medvedev, who also lost the final match in 2021. On top of an outpouring of support and reverence for Sinner, many other fans showed sympathy for Medvedev in the wake of another heartbreaking loss in the final stage.

Danill Medvedev: *Two sets to love up in the Australian Open Final* Jannik Sinner, in the third set: pic.twitter.com/UjMbtc7xAy — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) January 28, 2024

Jannik Sinner is on his way to enjoying a marvelous tennis career. This victory will launch him into a new stratosphere of stardom as he continues to show he belongs with the best of the best.