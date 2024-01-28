Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner is giving praise to his parents after winning the men's singles event.

“I wish everyone could have my parents because they always let me choose whatever I wanted to, even when I was younger. I made also some other sports and they never put pressure on me, and I wish this freedom is possible for as many young kids as possible,” Sinner said, per The New York Times.

Sinner overcame a two-set deficit to win his first grand slam title in dramatic fashion. It was the first time an Italian man won a grand slam since 1976, according to CNN. Sinner is just 22 years old, but played like a much older and more experienced player.

The road to the championship was very difficult for the Italian tennis phenom. Sinner had to defeat the no. 1 seed, Novak Djokovic, to make it to the final. He's now the youngest player to win the Australian Open since 2008.

Sinner's poise in the championship match would certainly have made his parents proud. The 22-year-old didn't appear rattled despite falling behind after the first two sets. On the other side of the net, it was a heartbreaking defeat for Medvedev, who also lost the 2022 final to Rafael Nadal.

Sinner already has put an impressive record together, going to the quarterfinals in the 2020 French Open and 2022 U.S. Open. He also reached the semis at Wimbledon in 2023. He was a key part of the Italian team that won the Davis Cup in 2023.