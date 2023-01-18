The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche isn’t exactly in a prime position to win another title this season, but that comes down to countless injuries. Nathan MacKinnon missed time, while Gabriel Landeskog won’t be back until after the All-Star Break after knee surgery in October. And to make matters worse, franchise cornerstone Cale Makar is now dealing with an undisclosed injury and won’t play Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. The defenceman is currently listed as day-to-day, as reported by Conor McGahey.

The injury happened on Monday night versus the Detroit Red Wings, where the Avs hammered them 6-3. Makar shined in that contest, scoring twice and tallying an assist. The 24-year-old is now up to 13 goals and 30 asssists in 42 games in 2022, solidifying himself as arguably the best offensive-minded D-man in the NHL.

On a more positive note, head coach Jared Bednar said that Cale Makar did travel with the team to his hometown of Calgary, which insinuates he could potentially return on this West Coast road swing. Colorado visits the slumping Vancouver Canucks on Friday before heading back over the border for a matchup with the Seattle Kraken.

While Makar is undoubtedly doing his part, the Avs are struggling to find the back of the net this season, scoring just 3.05 goals per night. That ranks 22nd in the league. The return of Landeskog for the second half will be absolutely critical for Colorado, who currently sit in 10th place in the West with a 22-17-3 record. Most importantly though, Cale Makar has to be healthy, or else the Avalanche are in serious trouble.