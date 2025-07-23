The Colorado Avalanche had limited cap space coming into this offseason. The franchise has made the playoffs eight straight years, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2022. Still, they would fall to the Dallas Stars in the first round of the playoffs this year. With limited cap space and a clear need to improve the roster, Chris MacFarland, the Avs general manager, would have his work cut out for him. Still, he made the most of this 2025 NHL Free Agency period.

The Avalanche were not heavily involved in the trade market this summer, but did send Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a move to clear cap space for the team. They also lost a few pieces. Jonathan Drouin moved to the New York Islanders, while Ryan Lidgren is off to the Seattle Kraken. Calle Rosen would sign with the Washington Capitals. Drouin played just 43 games this past year, while Lindgren played just 18 with the franchise. Rosen did not play at the NHL level this past season.

The Avalanche now have $7.3 million in cap space and made seven signings this offseason. This is how they grade out.

The Avalanche bring back Brock Nelson

Nelson has returned to Colorado on a three-year deal worth $7.5 million per year. The 2010 first-round pick of the New York Islanders broke into the NHL playing in one playoff game in 2013. He would become a mainstay of the Islanders before being traded in the middle of this past season to Colorado. In his career, he has played in 920 NHL games, scoring 301 goals and adding 286 assists. Further, Nelson has scored 50 or more points in four straight years, while having 34 or more goals in three of the last four.

Nelson has also been highly reliable, playing in 80 or more games each of the last three seasons. While the former Islander still had 56 points this year, it was his third straight season in which his point total declined. He also struggled in the playoffs this past year. In seven games, he had just four assists and did not score a goal. While the need for a solid second-line center was great for Colorado, this was a slight overpay to bring back the veteran center.

Brock Nelson contract grade: B-

Alex Barre-Boulet heads to Colorado

The Avalanche signed forward Barre-Boulet to a one-year contract. He began his career with the Syracuse Crunch, the AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, in 2018-19. He would break into the NHL for the first time with the Lightning in 2020-21, scoring three goals in 15 games. The forward would split time in the AHL and NHL for Tampa Bay, except for two games with the Seattle Kraken, until signing with the Montreal Canadiens last offseason. He would play just two games at the NHL level, though.

The Canadian forward has yet to become a mainstay in the NHL, and has just 70 games of experience. He has been an AHL All-Star twice in his career, most recently in 2023. At a cost of just $775,000, he provides a veteran option in need of a call-up, but that is about it.

Alex Barre-Boulet contract grade: C

Brent Burns continues his NHL career

After nearly 1,500 career NHL games, Burns is sticking around the league for another season, signing with the Avalanche on a one-year, $1 million contract. The 40-year-old blue liner is the current NHL ironman. He has played in 925 consecutive games, last missing a contest in November 2013. The aging defenseman has spent time with the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, and Carolina Hurricanes in his career. He has waned from the offensive output of years past.

Regardless, Burns is still a reliable defender. The Canadian blue liner has played over 20 minutes on the ice per game in each of the last 11 seasons. The team needed to improve their defensive depth, and Burns is slated to most likely play in the third rotation. At a cost of just $1 million, he was a solid signing by Colorado, and with his recent playoff experience, could be a huge addition to the team.

Brent Burns contract grade: A

Colorado adds Ronnie Attard

Attard joins the Avalanche on a one-year contract worth $775,000. He was the 72nd overall pick of the Philadelphia Flyers back in 2019. He would play his first game in the NHL with the Flyers in 2021-22, playing 15 games with the team, having two goals and two assists.

The defenseman has not been able to carve out consistent time in the NHL, though. He would be sent to the Edmonton Oilers, but only play for their AHL affiliate. With only six defenders on the NHL roster currently for Colorado, he could be pulled up at some point. Still, the team has Jack Ahcan and Keaton Middleton both on the AHL roster. He is a depth piece for the AHL and does not move the needle for the Avalanche.

Ronnie Attard contract grade: D

The Avalanche bring back depth with a pair of one-year deals

The franchise brought back two players who spent most of last year in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles. The first was T.J. Tynan. He was the 66th overall pick of the Blue Jackets in 2011. He would spend three games with the Blue Jackets at the NHL level before being moved to the Avalanche. The forward would also spend time with the Los Angeles Kings. Overall, he has played 30 games in the NHL with two assists. Last year, he did spend time in the NHL with the Avalanche, playing in nine games and recording an assist. While Tynan will not make an impact at the NHL level, he is a player who knows the system and can be a call-up in case of injury.

Meanwhile, the team also brought back Jack Ahcan. He was undrafted and played in the Boston Bruins organization starting in 2020-21. He would play a total of nine games at the NHL level before joining Colorado before the 2023-24 campaign. The defender would get his first playing time with the Avalanche this past season, playing in two games. At 28 years old, the chances of him becoming an everyday NHL player are slim, but like the Attard signing, he could be needed in case of injury at the NHL level. The only difference is he has experience in the system.

T.J. Tynan contract grade: C-

Jack Ahcan contract grade: C-

John Manson gets a contract extension

Colorado has also extended John Manson this offseason. This was potentially an odd move. While the signing does not affect the cap situation this year, as the blue liner was slated to hit free agency next season. The oddity was twofold. First, there was the notion that the defenseman could be the next player traded in an effort to clear cap space. That will not be happening with the team extending his deal. The second was the fact that Colorado also needs to work on a contract for Martin Necas and Jack Drury.

Regardless, the former 160th overall pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2011 has been solid with the franchise. He has missed some significant time in recent years, but when he has been on the ice, he has been a top-four defender for the team. Further, he was one of the top defenders on the ice in the series with the Stars. This was still a solid contract for the team. While the defenseman currently has a modified no-trade clause, it drops off when the contract extension takes effect for a one-year period. They also got the blue liner to take a discount from his current contract.

John Manson contract grade: B+

Final grade on the Colorado Avalanche 2025 signings

The Avalanche took care of a major need on their second line by bringing back Nelson. They also added defensive strength and reliability with the Burns deal. Extending Manson takes care of the future, and at a discount as well. The rest of the signatures were depth pieces. The Attard deal makes little sense, given the fact that he is older and will most likely not see NHL ice time. Tynan is also on the older side, but has experience with the Avalanche and the system. Ahcan provides a similar role to Attard, but also with experience with the Avalanche. Overall, with limited cap space, the team did a solid job, but not great.

Overall grade for the Avalanche's 2025 free agency class: C+